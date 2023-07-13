Gone are the days of the Cesaro Section, a revamped persona designed to finally grab the elusive brass ring, or anything to distract from Claudio Castagnoli’s pure wrestling ability.

Since he joined AEW last year, Castagnoli has been able to focus on doing exactly what he loves: wrestling.

“I don’t think you can necessarily compare (my time in WWE to AEW), and I don’t necessarily look at it as a fresh start,” Castagnoli tells Uproxx Sports. “I look at it more of a new chapter because everything I do now is built on what I’ve done. To me, it’s always time to reflect on the past, to learn from your mistakes and get better.

“I try to be better every day and try to represent the Ring of Honor World Championship and the promotion as good as I can by defending the Ring of Honor world title on any show, be it on AEW Dark, on Rampage, on Honor Club, showcasing the title in Japan,” he continues. “Just trying to bring the prestige back to the Ring of Honor World Championship. You’re looking at every single match as a new opportunity, (where) I have something to prove. If somebody watches Ring of Honor or me for the first time, I want to make them a fan of the product. I want to make them a fan of me or wrestling in general. Or at least respect it. And if I can do that, I’ve done my job well.”

The lessons of more than 20 years in wrestling have led Castagnoli to finally trust his instincts, doing more of what he wants, and moving on if things don’t go perfectly. Besides, shooting for perfection is a bit off-base in his eyes, as he says “it shouldn’t all be perfect, then it will be boring.”

He also calls it an “absolute blast” pulling double duty on both Ring of Honor and AEW, and working alongside the likes of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

“When I stepped in, it just felt like I fit right in. There was no trial period. There was no phase where I felt it was awkward. It felt right and perfect from that first moment,” Castagnoli says. “Being around people like Mox and Bryan, you just have to keep up. It’s extremely motivating and it’s an extremely good learning experience for me. That’s who I want to surround myself with, people who are better, people who keep me on my toes, and people who have that competitive edge. It’s been an absolute pleasure and that’s what translates in front of the camera. We’re trying to find ways to make everything better.”