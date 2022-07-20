The 2022 MLB All-Star Game arrived on Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium, with baseball’s best and brightest taking part in Los Angeles. Two of the more prominent players in the event squared off in the top of the first inning when Angels superstar and reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani stroked a single off Dodgers starting pitcher and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw on the first pitch.

That was fun enough, in large part because Ohtani said before the at-bat he planned to swing at the first pitch. But seconds later, Kershaw was able to get him back when the hometown ace casually picked Ohtani off first base in memorable fashion.

KERSHAW PICKS OFF OHTANI 👏 pic.twitter.com/kw10RoHIFV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2022

This play has it all, from Kershaw taking it all in with some laughter to Ohtani seemingly being in disbelief at what transpired. The FOX broadcast also put forth a reminder that this was a bit of an odd play in that observers will not see too many pickoff throws during an All-Star Game, but Kershaw extracted mild revenge for Ohtani jumping on the first pitch.

This is the kind of thing that can be great for the All-Star Game which, ultimately, has very little in the way of stakes. Ohtani is perhaps the game’s brightest force, putting on a display as a pitcher in 2022 after a 2021 breakout as a hitter, and Kershaw opening the night on the mound in his home park is also tremendous. If nothing else, baseball fans will be hoping for this kind of entertainment throughout the course of nine innings.