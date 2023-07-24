The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Cleveland Browns

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Cleveland Browns come into the 2023 season hoping to take a step forward as they have some elite talent, headlined by Myles Garrett (98 OVR) and Nick Chubb (97 OVR), but also face a tall order of topping the Bengals and Ravens in their own division. How well the Browns do this season will, very likely, depend on the play of Deshaun Watson (78 OVR). Once one of the league’s top QBs, he needs to prove he can still put it together over the course of a full season, as he returned from his 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct at the end of last year and was fairly inconsistent. In a division with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, having strong quarterback play is a must and if the Browns are going to maximize their talent, Watson has to play much better than that 78 OVR rating suggests.

Here is the Browns full Madden 24 depth chart, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Deshaun Watson: 78

Joshua Dobbs: 63

Kellen Mond: 62

Dorian Thompson-Robinson: 61

RB

Nick Chubb: 97

Demetric Felton Jr: 70

Jerome Ford: 67

John Kelly Jr: 65

Nate McCrary: 63

WR

Amari Cooper: 91

Donovan Peoples-Jones: 79

Elijah Moore: 79

Marquise Goodwin: 76

Jakeem Grant Sr: 75

Jaelon Darden: 69

Cedric Tillman: 69

David Bell: 69

Anthony Schwartz: 68

Michael Woods II: 64

TE

David Njoku: 84

Jordan Akins: 73

Harrison Bryant: 69

Charley Hughlett: 53

LT

Jedrick Wills Jr: 78

James Hudson III: 64

RT

Jack Conklin: 80

Dawand Jones: 68

LG

Joel Bitonio: 92

Drew Forbes: 64

Michael Dunn: 64

RG

Wyatt Teller: 86

Colby Gossett: 64

Wes Martin: 64

C

Ethan Pocic: 78

Nick Harris: 67

Luke Wypler: 65

Dawson Deaton: 62

DT

Dalvin Tomlinson: 80

Maurice Hurst: 73

Trysten Hill: 69

Jordan Elliott: 68

Tommy Togan: 67

Perrion Winfrey: 67

Siaki Ika: 66

Michael Dwumfour: 63

LE

Za’Darius Smith: 85

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 78

Isaiah McGuire: 66

RE

Myles Garrett: 98

Isaiah Thomas: 66

Alex Wright: 64

LOLB

Sione Takitaki: 76

Matthew Adams: 70

MLB

Anthony Walker Jr: 76

Jacob Phillips: 67

Jordan Kunaszyk: 63

ROLB

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 79

Tony Fields II: 67

CB

Denzel Ward: 88

Greg Newsome II: 83

Martin Emerson Jr: 78

Mike Ford: 72

Cameron Mitchell: 70

Thomas Graham Jr: 69

AJ Green III: 68

Chris Westry: 63

SS

Grant Delpit: 78

Rodney McLeod Jr: 78

D’Anthony Bell: 60

FS

Juan Thornhill: 78

Bubba Bolden: 63

K

Cade York: 71

P

Corey Bojorquez: 78

Joseph Charlton: 70