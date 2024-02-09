Cody Rhodes wants a rematch with Roman Reigns. During the WrestleMania XL kickoff in Las Vegas on Thursday, Rhodes revealed that he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Philadelphia, marking the second WrestleMania in a row where Rhodes and Reigns will main event the WWE’s top event.

As the winner of the Royal Rumble, Rhodes had the opportunity to challenge either Reigns or Seth Rollins for their respective championships at WrestleMania. While he stood on the turnbuckle, pointed at Reigns, and made clear he wanted a rematch, Rhodes went on SmackDown later that week and said he would not choose that option, which opened the door for WWE’s highly-anticipated matchup between The Rock and Reigns — in the aftermath of Rhodes’ comments on SmackDown, Rock came out and had a stare down with Reigns.

The move wasn’t especially popular with WWE fans, which want to see Rhodes and Reigns again. Fast forward to Thursday’s event in Vegas and Reigns expressed that he wanted Rock, which led to him coming out and revealing a Bloodline family tree.

It was at this point that Rhodes came out and challenged Reigns, and after some comments about his family, Rhodes actually got Reigns and Rock on the same side, with Rock even slapping him across the face. Rollins was also there, just chilling out.

We’ll have to see if Rock ends up doing anything going forward, but for now, it appears that we’re running back last year’s WrestleMania main event.