Cole Beasley Doesn’t Need To Prove The Buffalo Bills Are For Real This Year

Cole Beasley was lucky this Thanksgiving: not only was he home for the holidays, his teammates basically let him crowd surf to Thanksgiving dinner. The Thanksgiving Day trip to Arlington was a big one for the Buffalo Bills — their first Thanksgiving game since 1994 — but it was huge for Beasley. The Little Elm native grew up north of Dallas, played college ball at SMU and later played seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Playing on Thanksgiving is the norm for Beasley, but this time he came home wearing a different shade of blue. AT&T Stadium workers greeted him warmly when he walked into the building. He swapped jerseys with Dak Prescott and embraced now-former teammates and coaches after a six catch, 110-yard and a score performance, his best as a Bill. It was a statement game for Beasley and the Bills, now 9-3 and in the drivers seat for at least a Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff picture. Maybe more, if the Bills are finally for real after two decades of struggles. Beasley spoke to Uproxx Sports by phone on a belated Victory Monday fresh off news that the Bills would get a true primetime game in Week 15 when they host the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. He talked about his return to Texas for a big win, what he’s learned about Buffalo in his first season there and the work he’s done with quarterback Josh Allen to build something exciting in Orchard Park. "I'm still wearing blue, but this shade just looks better." You better believe the mic was on for @Bease11's return to Dallas. 😎 #GoBills pic.twitter.com/Ch6CwixqO3 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 30, 2019 Thursday was a big game for you, going back home to Texas and playing Dallas on Thanksgiving. What was it like to go to a place where you have a lot of history and not only see people you knew pretty well, but to have a huge celebration with new teammates after a big win that meant a lot to you. Really for the team it was awesome to get that ninth win and just going back to a place where I played a lot of games in and having success was really cool. It was cool to see all my ex-teammates and people I used to play with and kind of catch up with those guys. Seeing everybody I spent a lot of time with and played in the trenches with. Those bonds never really go away when you’ve worked hard with a bunch of guys like that. So it was cool to see them and it was awesome that we went out and played a great game and kind of showed everybody what we’re about. It was a big win for us.

Football is huge in Texas. You grew up in it and got to have your best game of the year on a big stage. What was it like to come back with this Bills team and win in Texas? It was awesome. You say football is big in Texas — I kind of grew up in a family where that was what we did. My uncle was a head football coach for a long time in the Houston area. My dad was my head football coach in high school and even way before then. So I was kind of born into football and I’ve lived it my whole life. I grew up going to games and playing football games at a football game, with my friends. So it was kind of cool to come back to Texas and play football where it really all started for me. It brought me back a little bit. I’m heading to Texas this week where my love for football started. 🏈 I’ve partnered with @PolarisORV and @dctf to find the Most Driven Texas High school football team this season. Go to https://t.co/CN2ZZnaoW8 to vote and enter for a chance to win a Polaris RANGER. pic.twitter.com/Vt5VmJGHTB — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) November 26, 2019 You’re working with Polaris to do something special for high school football players like you from that state. What’s your involvement there? I partnered with them and we partnered with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football to pick out five schools to give them something to play for a bit more than wins and losses. Dave Campbell, they own the Texas Football website. They have these short videos for the five schools they’ve chosen and people can go there and vote for which team is the most driven. It’s a pretty cool deal they’re putting on. Then they can win a Ranger XP1000 from Ranger. It’s pretty awesome. Thanksgiving Day was a coming out party of sorts for the Bills, a team that maybe not many people outside of Western New York have watched this year. Did it mean a little extra for the team to get a big win with a lot of people watching? You know, I’m not sure. This is my first year being with the Bills. And coming from the Cowboys, it’s so different. It’s been a little like a flip for me this year, so it’s been an interesting part of it. I think that was a lot of people’s first time to see us play. I think maybe they knew the record, but I don’t know. Most people don’t want to believe Buffalo is good, I don’t think? I don’t know what it is. But I was just glad we could showcase who we are in the first game where people could really watch us so they could get a little about what we’re about. I don’t think we felt like we needed to prove anything to people, we know who we have in the room. We know what kinds of players and coaches we have. But I guess it was big for people to kind of see what we can do so they can believe as well. That’s not really what drives us, whether they know us or not. We’re still going to go out there and play our best game, and if they didn’t know now, maybe they’ll know later as we get down later in the season. We have to keep growing and make it to the playoffs so they’ll know regardless. So that’s not really for us to worry about, we just had to play our game. Cleaning up all the Thanksgiving leftovers. 🍽#BillsMafia | #GoBills pic.twitter.com/n5jbCVhxcG — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 30, 2019 The Bills really haven’t been in a lot of situations like this over the last two decades: in December playing meaningful games in a playoff position. As a player when do you start to know your team might be building something special? A lot has gone right in Buffalo this year and fans are certainly excited, but when does it start to feel that way for you?