The NFL and its Players Association agreed earlier in the week to new rules about how to handle members of various organizations who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and help bring the pandemic that’s killed millions of people to an end. The differences between those who have gotten the jab will be stark, with testing every day for unvaccinated players and other restrictions like mask wearing and extended quarantine rules in case of close contact with anyone positive for coronavirus in the still-ongoing pandemic.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

Those vaccinated, like hundreds of millions of other Americans, will be granted more freedom to go maskless and resume activities like others have been able to enjoy elsewhere in society. And teams have a mandate to allow increased contact if players and staff reach an 85 percent vaccination rate, generally in the range where experts feel herd immunity may be possible to bring the pandemic to an end.

A number of teams are apparently well on their way to getting to the 85 percent threshold according to reports, but one team fans are concerned about is the Buffalo Bills. Especially after some players were very vocal about some very incorrect medical opinions about the pandemic. Wideout Cole Beasley shared those thoughts on Twitter on Thursday, calling the NFLPA a “joke” for agreeing to these rules that apparently didn’t stand up for unvaccinated players to his liking.

This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. https://t.co/g61WM8zAOh — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

This is already largely incorrect, as not only does the vaccine safely and effectively prevent serious illness or death from COVID-19, it also limits its ability for vaccinated people to spread it to others. But Beasley kept the false equivalences going, claiming that because he beat the odds of making it to the NFL and playing professional football, he could beat the odds and potentially get a breakthrough case even if he were vaccinated.

The players association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

Beasley declared the moves were not with safety in mind, but so the NFL can continue to make money. That may be true, but he also amplified several different points of anti-vaccine rhetoric that have been scientifically disproven time and time again during the year-plus of the pandemic.