Colin Cowherd Wants Everyone To Know That New Orleans Is A Terrible City

As he embraces life without the wonderful Michelle Beadle, Colin Cowherd reminded us yet again that when it comes to spewing opinions about sports, he’s a guy that does that. Cowherd didn’t make any friends in New Orleans earlier this week, after he complained about the prospect of the 2013 NFL Pro Bowl being held in the Big Easy.
“They have become the default place for everything, and the Pro Bowl is a family event. Players take their families,” Cowherd said. “Players aren’t going to go to New Orleans. New Orleans is not a family destination, it’s a party destination.”
Players aren’t going to go to New Orleans because it’s a party destination. Let that sink in for a minute. But Hawaii and its 12 hookers per square foot is practically a giant Chuck-E-Cheese.
Let’s just get to the meat of Cowherd’s beef:
“It is the least safe major city in the country… not my opinion, statistically the least safe,” he said. “There are only two where locals will tell you, turn around, don’t go that way…Detroit and New Orleans.”
Let’s forget for a second the fact that you can’t invoke statistics and then not offer any statistics, instead saying something as ridiculous as the locals will tell you to f*ck off like, fittingly, in Interview with a Vampire as they’re burning the city to the ground because of the plague. Cowherd’s entire argument boiled down to ignorance, as he eventually added:
“I want a lot of hotel rooms, a great airport, good weather, safety,” Cowherd said. “New Orleans is not top-15 in any of those.”
Naturally, New Orleans officials disagree.
“Everything he listed as an issue with New Orleans, we can come right back and say: Wrong, wrong, wrong,” said Mark Romig, CEO of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation,
“We are the most sought-after location for nation championships. We’ve heard over and over from teams, their players, their fans, their alumni, they love New Orleans, because New Orleans loves them right back.”
Take away hotel rooms (all 20,000 of them). Forget the weather. Screw the airport. Cowherd’s brain is clearly stuck in a post-Katrina stereotype that Bourbon Street is still overrun with looters, murderers and rapists, and anyone who enters the Superdome will be torn to shreds by violent mobs. That has to be his thought process, because if he has been there at all since that fateful year, he would know just how much of an asshole he sounds like.
Sure, it’s not San Diego in terms of safety and sunshine, but it’s sure as hell not Beirut. I was there in 2010 and I’ll be there again in November, primarily for a Saints game, but also because I love Bourbon Street, the French Quarter and Harrah’s. Bottom line is New Orleans isn’t the safest city in America, nor is it the most dangerous.
In fact, if the Sports Nation Spaz bothered to check, he’d see that aside from that one specific spike in crime a few years ago, New Orleans has enjoyed a relatively impressive decline in violent crimes over the last 13 years, and that’s something that state and city officials have worked hard to promote and improve upon.
Before I went to New Orleans for a UCF-Tulane football game at the Superdome in 2010, a friend offered me a warning – “Dude, this guy I know was on a bachelor party in New Orleans and his friend was wasted and got into a fight with some locals and he got his face smashed into a curb.” Whether or not that happened, I’ll never know, but it goes without saying that if you’re an asshole, you’re probably going to be received poorly.
But maybe Cowherd’s the kind of guy who likes to puke and piss on streets and punch police horses. Or maybe not. Either way, I don’t think the people of New Orleans give a hand grenade full of crap if he ever steps foot in their city again.
to be fair, I’m sure the city of New Orleans (and the rest of America) thinks Cowherd is a terrible sports personality
Cowherd is the worst.
Cowherd is awful, New Orleans is cool. As a kid visiting there, the zoo and aquarium was rad, so Cowherd and suck eggs if he thinks families don’t go.
Man, I want Pat Barry to kick this guy in the face, really hard.
New Orleans is a place I’ve always want to visit. And Cowherd is an asshole.
I wish I could spell the sound he makes, but here is an attempt
*eeeeeennnnnnnngggggghhhhhhhhh*
Cowherd must have been looking at the father population of the city.
I’m not really the biggest fan of Cowherd, but to quote the statistics he didn’t…the murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate in N.O. is the highest of any city with a population of 250,000+ in the country, and its motor vehicle theft rate is fairly high, as well.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Again, that’s no reason to just be a dick about it, but that’s probably what he was getting at with the crime thing.
Cowherd is a giant cunt. That being said, I have been told to not stray from the crowd when leaving Comerica park. So that part isn’t completely bullshit, I guess.
“Times are not good here. The city is crumbling into ashes. It has been buried under taxes and frauds and maladministraions so that it has become a study for archaeologists…but it is better to live here in sackcloth and ashes than to own the whole state of Ohio.” — Lafcadio Hearn on New Orleans in a letter to his family written in the 1880s.
Oh, and fuck Colin Cowherd in the ass with a gumbo ladle.
Hear hear. I guess ratings on his show are down that he’s out on a troll run like this.
Cajun Boy, you recommended I check out Cochon on a visit I took to New Orleans last year and get the Buckboard Bacon Melt, needless to say you are a king among men for introducing me to that sandwich. New Orleans is incredible, it operates on a completely different frequency than the rest of North America, and I can’t wait to go back. Wasn’t a moment I felt unsafe on the entire trip.
Everyone but Colin Cowherd knows that he’s a joke.
I love this so much. I like to think that every time I walk across the train tracks into the actual part of town, cowherd is sitting in the shadows waiting for me to get shot
Or bad part. Whichever
“Sure, it’s not San Diego in terms of safety and sunshine, but it’s sure as hell not Beirut.”
You’re right. Beirut is ten times a better party city with more attractive women (both locally and foreign) than New Orleans. Beirut also looks nicer, has more things to do and is closer to other cool places.
New Orleans is really two different cities… If you are a West Banker than its an awesome town all you have to do is enjoy the French Quarter and 3 blocks of Bourbon Street. If you are an East Banker your well f#cked. The drive from Louise Armstrong Airport is depressing you go through post Katrina ghost towns it truly is a shell of its former self. Most business have moved to Houston or Memphis.
Louise Armstrong? She’s my favorite musician of all time!
no no no the astronaut… I do apologize big hands smaller laptop…
Yes, the great astronaut, Louis Armstrong. I heard Neil Armstrong plays a mean trumpet, btw.
No, no. Neil Armstrong is the guy who won all those bike races until he was stricken with that personal tragedy. You know, dating Sheryl Crow?
No, no. Neil Armstrong is the guy who won all those bike races.
This is so wrong it hurts me a little.
Um, New Orleans is on the East Bank. And if you have only been to the Quarter & Bourbon Street, you’re more misinformed than Colin. Check out the CBD or Frenchmen Street if you don’t want to stray too far from Canal & the Quarter.
Not to defend Cowherd, but did you really just argue that New Orleans is more family friendly than Hawaii? Outside of the cost of traveling there, I honestly can’t think of a single reason I would rather bring kids/wife to New Orleans and not Hawaii.
– Audubon Zoo
– Audubon Park
– French Market
– World War II Museum
– City Park
– Preservation Hall
– Riverboats
– Garden District
– Tipitina’s
– Jackson Square
Shall I go on?
It’s included in the Audubon stuff, but, WHITE ALLIGATOR
I didn’t say it was safer, I was just pointing out that if you wander too far into locals areas in certain cities of Hawaii, a meth-addicted prostitute will probably stab you. My point is more that every state’s major cities have rough spots, and that’s no reason to shit on New Orleans when it’s just as awesome as it is dangerous.
I honestly can’t think of a single reason I would rather bring kids/wife to New Orleans and not Hawaii.
If you think you can teach my kids how to grift better in Hawaii than New Orleans, I’d like to hear how.
In addition to Otto’s comment, I think swamps are a better wife/kid corpse dumping ground than the ocean, and who’s got the time and energy to drag them to a volcano?
I just want to go to Commander’s Palace. That is all.
Come on, Katrina was the best thing that has ever happened to New Orleans.If any any city needed a good wash it was New Orleans
From a frequent visitor of New Orleans, I can report I’ve never been killed. But, I always had a great time.
F*ck me, I’m reading about this as I’m sitting in New Orleans RIGHT EFFING NOW! Hang on and let me check to see if I’ve been shot yet. . .
You have to be related to Keith Oberman and Bill Maher!!! Your commentary is as idiotic as theirs
Look, my father is a retired FBI Agent from New Orleans. When I made him aware of your stupidity he wanted to know who you were. We googled your show and his first comment was “why would that weasel need security”? Then he made to comment “well I guess I can see why maybe he needs security, he probably can’t take care of himself”
I love New Orleans and I love Colin. Both sides of the argument are correct. New Orleans is an amazing city to host big events, but yes it does have a high crime rate compared to the national average. But I still visit there every chance I get.
Unfair shot at Beruit, it’s the Paris of Mid-East/North Africa.
To be fair, it’s Colin Cowherd. I’m sure while New Orleans travel officials were explaining their side, he hung up on them and ranted about how stupid and wrong they were before telling us where to get a discount on mail order flowers.