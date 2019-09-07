College Football Week 2 Winners: Getting Weird With The Pac-12 After Dark

Hello, friends. It’s Week 2 of the college football season which means we’ve got a data point on every team around the country and we can start setting more realistic expectations for this year.

Teams will obviously improve and regress from their first performance, but it’s a nice baseline to have, especially for the purposes of creating your principles and leans for the 2019 season as a gambler. Week 1 started off well for us but the night slate was a dark place prior to the Auburn miracle to close the night. At the end of it all, we limped home a game under .500 for the second straight week so we have some work to do moving forward.

Last Week: 10-12-2

This Season: 11-14-2

We are once again all over the place this week as we try to work our way back to profitable, and we finally get the return of the Super Tilt Play of the Week. Let’s get to it.

Note: Lines courtesy of Westgate Superbook as of just after midnight on Saturday.

Vanderbilt (+7.5) at Purdue and UNDER 55 (12:00 p.m. ET)

We had the ‘Dores last week against Georgia and lost by a field goal. They were competitive, though, with the Dawgs after getting blitzed early and while I’m not really high on this offense (hence the Under) I do expect them to hang around and be competitive with a Purdue team that’s licking its wounds after allowing a crazy comeback by Nevada.