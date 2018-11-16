College Football Week 12 Picks: We Believe In Dino As A ‘Dog

Getty Image

Hello, friends. We narrowly avoided our first non-winning week in well over a month thanks to our Super Tilt Play of the Week cashing yet again, as the Cal Bears got it done on the dang field to move our late night record to 5-0 and salvage an ever-so-slight winning week (+0.28 units, baby!).

This week is similar to last week in that there aren’t a ton of marquee matchups to be had, and as such, we look at a few off the radar games to fill out our card. It’s cupcake week in the SEC and as such, we are ignoring college football’s finest conference because the lines are hideous and the few SEC v. SEC matchups are less than desirable. Before we get to this week’s picks, let’s take a quick look back at how last week went and where we stand for the season.

Last Week: 8-7

Full Season: 92-80-2

Let’s get to these winners! As always, lines come from the Westgate SuperBook.