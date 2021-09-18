Neutral site games stink. Fortunately for all of us, the biggest game during college football’s Week 3 slate is an exceedingly rare case of an SEC team heading on the road to the Big Ten for a highly-anticipated night game. The 22nd ranked Auburn Tigers are packing their bags and headed to Happy Valley, where No. 10 Penn State will be waiting for them with Beaver Stadium busting out its annual White Out. Elsewhere, a west coast showdown between No. 19 Arizona State and No. 23 BYU lets the evening end with a bang.
Here’s every game in the late slate, all times EST:
Middle Tennessee vs. UTSA, 6:00 PM, ESPN+
Fordham vs. Florida Atlantic, 6:00 PM, ESPN3
East Carolina vs. Marshall, 6:00 PM, CBS Sports Network/Facebook
Old Dominion vs. Liberty, 6:00 PM, ESPN3
South Carolina vs. #2 Georgia, 7:00 PM, ESPN
Charlotte vs. Georgia State, 7:00 PM, ESPN+
Florida International vs. Texas Tech, 7:00 PM Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Troy vs. Southern Miss, 7:00 PM, ESPN+
Grambling vs. Houston, 7:00 PM, ESPN+
Florida A+M vs. South Florida, 7:00 PM, ESPN+
Incarnate Word vs. Texas State, 7:00 PM, ESPN3
Utah vs. San Diego State, 7:00 PM, CBS Sports Network
Stony Brook vs. #4 Oregon, 7:30 PM, Pac-12 Network
#22 Auburn vs. #10 Penn State, 7:30 PM, ABC
Virginia vs. #21 North Carolina, 7:30 PM, ACC Network
Central Michigan vs. LSU, 7:30 PM, SEC Network
UAB vs. North Texas, 7:30 PM, Stadium
Furman vs. NC State, 7:30 PM, ESPN3
Utah State vs. Air Force, 7:30 PM, FS2
Tulane vs. #17 Ole Miss, 8:00 PM, ESPN2
Stanford vs. Vanderbilt, 8:00 PM, ESPNU
Rice vs. Texas, 8:00 PM, Longhorn Network
Jackson State vs. UL Monroe, 8:00 PM, ESPN3
Alcorn State vs. South Alabama, 8:00 PM, ESPN3
South Carolina State vs. New Mexico State, 8:00 PM, FloFootball
Oklahoma State vs. Boise State, 9:00 PM, FS1
Northern Arizona vs. Arizona, 10:00 PM, Pac-12 Network
#19 Arizona State vs. #23 BYU, 10:15 PM, ESPN
#14 Iowa State vs. UNLV, 10:30 PM, CBS Sports Network
Fresno State vs. #13 UCLA, 10:45 PM, Pac-12 Network
San José State vs. Hawai’i, 12:30 AM, FS1