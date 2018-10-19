College Football Week 8 Picks: Can Nebraska Finally Get A Win?

Getty Image

Hello, friends. I’m pleased to finally be returning to you with my bankroll a little bit higher and, hopefully, your pockets are full as well after a fruitful Week 7.

It could’ve been better, as we had two pushes, but at this point, as my friend Bassy always says at the blackjack table, a push is a win. This week we’re sticking to the sides over totals approach, as we once again got rocked on totals last week. However, I will tell you this, the Wunder principle established by Tom Fornelli is in effect for pretty much every game in the midwest or north of the Carolinas, so this might be the week for all these Overs we’ve been seeing to regress to the mean. Every Under I give out this week is based partially on that principle of it being colder with high winds projected throughout the game.

Before we get to this week’s action, though, let’s look back at our first winning week in a long time.

Last Week: 10-7-2

Full Season: 46-53-2

As always, lines are from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Let’s get to some winners.