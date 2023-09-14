No team has generated more buzz through the first few weeks of the college football season than the Colorado Buffaloes. Led by recently-hired head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffs went through a gigantic roster overhaul this offseason and have seen that pay off right away, as the team knocked off TCU on the road in their opener before beating Nebraska by 22 points in their first game in Boulder.

Now, the team is about to take on Colorado State before the two most high-profile games on the schedule: a road trip to Oregon and a home tilt against USC. But before that happens, Rams coach Jay Norvell decided to go after Coach Prime for something a little strange: wearing a hat and sunglasses while talking to people.

MORE SHOTS AT COACH PRIME: Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell Takes SHOTS at Deion Sanders and Colorado “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off, that’s what my mother taught me” #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/IWFWkVKqsS — Ice Cold Sports w/ Tommy Gahan (@IceColdSprts) September 14, 2023

A lot of things about Sanders rub opposing coaches the wrong way — he carries himself with the confidence that made him one of the greatest and most captivating athletes of all-time, the way he put this roster together came under tons of scrutiny — but getting this riled up about how he wears a hat and glasses is a new one. It’s worth mentioning that this led to Norvell getting applauded in the room he was in, so it accomplished whatever he set out to do.

Anyway, Colorado enters Saturday’s game (which kicks off as 10 p.m. ET on ESPN) as 23.5-point favorites, and if they do end up winning, I fully expect Coach Prime to show up in the largest hat and the largest pair of sunglasses he is able to find between now and then.