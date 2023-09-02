While there are plenty of questions that popped up about how the Deion Sanders era at Colorado would go, one thing that was pretty certain was that Travis Hunter would be a superstar. Hunter, the former No. 1 recruit in America who played under Sanders at Jackson State before following him to Boulder, is a rare two-way standout who plays both wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes.

It’s not clear which one is his better position, because the dude is excellent at both. And in the third quarter of Saturday’s season opener against TCU, Hunter showed off his receiver skills while playing corner to prevent what would have been a touchdown to give TCU the lead. Horned Frogs signal caller Chandler Morris dropped back and attempted to find Major Everhart with the ball on Colorado’s 3-yard line. But Hunter managed to read things perfectly, and Morris had no clear he was going to jump this route and pick him off.

TRAVIS HUNTER A STAR IS BORN FOR @CUBuffsFootball 🔥🦬 pic.twitter.com/vz8vhUVrJ4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Hunter’s skills as a corner (this is a crazy play to see what Morris wanted to do and then jump the route) and a receiver (he went full extension and plucked this with his hands) were on display here. He’ll be playing on Sundays sometime in the not-too-distant future, but for now, he’s going to be a crucial piece of the puzzle for what Coach Prime is trying to build.