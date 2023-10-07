jonathan taylor
Getty Image
The Colts And Jonathan Taylor Agreed To A $42 Million Extension

Jonathan Taylor’s future finally has a bit more clarity, and for the next few years, he’ll remain a member of the Indianapolis Colts. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Taylor and the Colts agreed to a new contact over the next three years that will pay him up to $42 million. In all, the deal will give Taylor $26.5 million in guaranteed money.

The NFL’s most productive running back in 2021, Taylor was limited to only 11 games last season. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, Taylor made clear he wanted a contract extension from the team, and when they were unable to work something out during the offseason, the All-Pro running back requested a trade, which prompted quite the response from Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Ultimately, Indianapolis made clear that he could seek greener pastures so long as they received a first-round pick back, but that never came. Taylor has been on the physically unable to perform list to start this season as he has worked his way back from offseason ankle surgery, and prior to the news of his extension on Saturday, the team officially activated him and listed him as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts are 2-2 to start the season, and are coming off of an overtime home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

