Dana White summed up the chaos that just happened after the UFC 223 presser with this: “He’s going to be sued beyond belief and this was a real bad career move for him.” According to White, women’s flyweight champ Rose Namajunas’ bus was hit, and she walked back to the hotel, extremely upset just days from her title defense. Michael Chiesa, a highly-ranked lightweight who was supposed to fight this Saturday has a cut head from the flying glass and is at the hospital. This is quite possibly the worst thing that’s ever happened in MMA.

The “disgusting and despicable” move, as White described it, stemmed from a run-in with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Artem Lobov earlier in the week: