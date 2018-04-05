Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

UFC 223 has, like so many recent pay-per-views, seen some major changes to the card as the main event will now be Max Holloway against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC featherweight championship.

That matchup figures to produce a great fight, but Thursday’s media day produced some unexpected fireworks at the Barclays Center when Conor McGregor showed up intent on raising hell. McGregor showed up not long after proclaiming Dana White will “strip me of nothing” in response to White saying Conor’s belt was up for grabs.

When McGregor arrived, he confronted a group of UFC fighters as they loaded onto a bus and then, as you can see in the video below, launches a chair at the bus, cracking the windshield before being grabbed by security.