The UFC Has Stripped Conor McGregor Of His Featherweight Title

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
11.27.16 1 year ago 11 Comments

Getty Image

Conor McGregor is a two weight class world champion no more. According to an announcement made by the UFC at its event in Australia, he will ‘relinquish’ his 145 pound featherweight title, making Jose Aldo the owner of the official 145 pound belt. In addition to that big bit of news, the fight between featherweight contenders Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis at UFC 206 in Toronto has now been turned into an interim featherweight title bout.

There’s many questions here with few answers. Did Conor really relinquish his belt, or did the UFC basically strip him of it? Why is there a new interim featherweight belt being immediately fought over at UFC 206? Does this mean Jose Aldo is still salty with the UFC after a year of demanding a rematch with McGregor but not getting it?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORJOSE ALDOMAX HOLLOWAYMMAUFC

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP