Conor McGregor is a two weight class world champion no more. According to an announcement made by the UFC at its event in Australia, he will ‘relinquish’ his 145 pound featherweight title, making Jose Aldo the owner of the official 145 pound belt. In addition to that big bit of news, the fight between featherweight contenders Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis at UFC 206 in Toronto has now been turned into an interim featherweight title bout.
There’s many questions here with few answers. Did Conor really relinquish his belt, or did the UFC basically strip him of it? Why is there a new interim featherweight belt being immediately fought over at UFC 206? Does this mean Jose Aldo is still salty with the UFC after a year of demanding a rematch with McGregor but not getting it?
If this was just some arbitrary decision by the UFC, every fighter in the organization should be pissed off. Taking away things you legitimately achieved is a shitty way to manage things. I hope someone has more details soon that clears things up
When’s the last time McGregor fought at 145? Is there some clause in his contract that says a title must be defended in a certain amount of time?
He won the belt 12th of December last year so coming up on a year of not defending it
Normally I would say that defending your title once per year should be mandatory, but I think Conor should be given a bit of a pass, considering he was out there fighting Diaz twice purely for hype/ticket sales to the benefit of UFC
Conor McGregor is exciting, but he’s bad for the sport. Of course he’s allowed to pursue whatever title he wants, but once you have the belt, you have an obligation to defend it. Either that, or you give it up. His refusal to do so just so he can leverage bigger paydays and new title shots is a disgrace to the integrity of the sport. It devalues championships, and it devalues the chase to get there.
