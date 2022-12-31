cristiano ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is heading to Saudi Arabia. After weeks of speculation about his next move following his contract with Manchester United getting terminated, the legendary Portuguese forward will join Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League on a record-setting deal that will pay him a reported $75 million a year, which will make the soon-to-be 38-year-old the most highly-paid player in world history.

Reports indicated for weeks this would be Ronaldo’s next move, and on Friday afternoon, the club revealed its new signing in a tweet.

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” Ronaldo said in a statement, per ESPN. “I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them help the Club to achieve success.”

There are multiple media reports that indicate Ronaldo wasn’t just looking at Saudi Arabia for his next move. According to Taylor Twellman of ESPN and Tom Bogert of MLS, Sporting Kansas City came “very close” to securing Ronaldo’s signature.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021 from Juventus after previously leaving the club in 2009 to join Real Madrid. After seeing his role change considerably under new manager Erik ten Hag this year, Ronaldo gave a now-infamous interview to Piers Morgan in which he was overly critical of numerous individuals at the club in November which sped up his departure.

