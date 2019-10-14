Curt Menefee Steers The Ship On ‘Fox NFL Sunday’

LOS ANGELES — “Don’t f*ck it up.”

Those were the four words of advice Fox Sports chairman David Hill gave Curt Menefee in 2006 when he was set to take over as the host of Fox NFL Sunday for James Brown, who left for the NFL Today on CBS. Menefee was a veteran sportscaster who had graduated from local TV in New York City to doing play-by-play work for Fox’s NFL and NFL Europe coverage, but to many viewers, he was still an unfamiliar face.

His first year with the show was spent on the road, as Fox had him split hosting duties with Joe Buck on-site at the A game Buck would call later that day. It was, in essence, a redshirt year, which Menefee figures was purposeful from Fox to allow viewers to get used to him before they turned it over to him full-time.

“At least in my mind, the thinking was: Joe Buck has been here since Day 1 on a big scale,” Menefee says. “America knows who Joe Buck is. Curt Menefee’s been doing games for 10 years, but he’s been doing what I call the ‘milk games’ where you get two percent of the country. So, I’m doing these games so people have heard of me, but not on a national scale. This gives me an opportunity to introduce myself to America and let people get to know me. And it seemed clear that it was not going to stay on the road forever, so the point of that, to me, was this gives me, as long as I don’t f*ck it up, a chance to be introduced to everybody and then when they say, ‘Curt’s going to be the host next year,’ it’s not like, ‘Who?'”

While Menefee wasn’t well known to the nation, he had supporters where it counted. Terry Bradshaw, who serves as co-host, Howie Long, and Jimmy Johnson (with the exception of a brief return to the sidelines to coach the Dolphins) have been on the Fox NFL Sunday set since its inception in 1994. Bradshaw was among the first to know of Brown’s impending departure, and when Fox management called him to discuss potential replacements, Menefee was the only name on his list.

“They called me and I said Curt Menefee,” Bradshaw recalls. “They said some other people and I said, ‘Curt Menefee, that’s the guy we want.’ I said, don’t look, I don’t even want to come out and audition anybody — ’cause that’s what we did when I started. I said, it’s Curt Menefee. He’s our guy. He’s smart, knows football, cares about football, puts in the time. He’s likable, he’s engaging, he’ll fit perfectly with us. I knew Curt would be fabulous, and it was that easy.”

The support Menefee had from his new colleagues served as a helpful backing as he sought to get settled. That first year wasn’t just to get viewers acclimated to Menefee, it allowed him the opportunity to feel his way into the role he now commands at the head of the five-man desk. The first two weeks on the job, Menefee tried to figure out what tone he should strike as the host, given that one of the hallmarks of the show is their banter on set. Both weeks he tried to work in a joke that failed to land as hoped, including one aimed at Bradshaw’s failed marriages, which is still a punchline for the group.

Back in Los Angeles, Menefee stewed and sweated, wondering what was going wrong and how he would find his way to fit in with a group that had 12 years worth of chemistry built up. Roy Hamilton, then the head of Fox Sports Net, pulled Menefee into his office and offered sage advice.

“You know you’ve already got the job, stop trying so hard,” Hamilton told him. “Be you. They hired you because of who you are. Don’t try to be anybody else.”