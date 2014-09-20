‘Dabo Has Hemorrhoids’: Here’s Your Roundup Of College GameDay Signs From Florida State

College GameDay had some twists and turns today because Jameis Winston’s full-game suspension . Apparently, he lied to the Florida State administration about what occurred during his “f*ck her right in the p*ssy” stunt . The GameDay crew scrambled to get interviews that would have been otherwise filled by Seminoles coaching staff and players.

All that aside, the signs were out in full force today. Here are some of the best.

Hard to argue with this sign’s message

That’s just so specific

Get it you guys, Auburn steals signs

GILFs?

Do we really want to piss off Kim Jong-Un?

FREE JAMEIS!

Meh, you’re lame

Clemson hates science!

Lee Corso’s probably getting laid tonight