Dabo Swinney is a different breed of cat. Clemson’s two-time national championship winning head football coach isn’t unique in how he’s a man of unshakeable faith, but there is next to no one in college sports who is able to bring everything back to his faith in literally every situation quite as well as William Christopher Swinney.

Well, folks, today is the start of the Early Signing Period, which allows high school recruits to sign their Letters of Intent before February’s National Signing Day. One topic that has popped up a lot in recent days (and weeks, and months, and years) is the impact NIL rules have on recruiting, and if you have not seen this yet, I have a hunch you will not be surprised in the direction Swinney takes.

“For me, we built this program on NIL,” Swinney said, a smirk creeping up on his face as he is absolutely about to go for this. “We really did. And it’s probably different than what you’re thinking, though: We built this program in God’s Name, Image, and Likeness. And that’s how I look at it.”

This was so predictable that a few Twitter users made jokes that were awfully similar to this months ago.

“‘NIL this, NIL that, let me tell you about a man who was N-A-I-Led to a cross’” pic.twitter.com/AR79P6oONM — Harrison (@Harrison954_) May 19, 2022

“Yall worried about Name Image Likeness, meanwhile Jesus is his NAME and his IMAGE was made in Gods LIKENESS!!!!” pic.twitter.com/WPyjKL7mrM — Art Vandelay (@KingFavre) May 19, 2022

Clemson signed the No. 12 class in the country this year, per their 247Sports Composite ranking.