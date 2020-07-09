Dale Earnhardt Jr. Dives Into Racing History With ‘Lost Speedways’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has always felt a deep connection to racing history. His father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., was one of the most successful and beloved drivers of his era, and his grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, was a legendary driver in his own right in the 50s and 60s.

For Junior, racing history is part of his own personal history, and it’s been a fascination he’s never been able to shake. Now that he’s retired from racing and working in the booth for NBC’s NASCAR coverage, he has more time to dive into that obsession. For years, Earnhardt has used Google Earth to find and map out old “ghost tracks,” old racetracks that have become overgrown and, in some cases, nearly unrecognizable as tracks.

That obsession has become a new series on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, as Earnhardt and Matthew Dillner (co-host of the Dale Jr. Download podcast) explore these ghost tracks and talk to the folks that watched and participated in races at those tracks on “Lost Speedways,” premiering on July 15. Earnhardt Jr. spoke with Uproxx Sports about how his quest to find these ghost tracks became a TV show, why talking with the figures that raced there became the best part of the show, and what it was like to learn the truth behind an old family picture of his dad and grandfather racing that he never had been able to get the story behind before.

I think it was four or five years ago, we came out to your property and toured around and you talked then about your growing obsession with finding these ghost tracks. So what’s been the process of taking this concept and obsession and turning it into this show now?

Yeah, I’m telling ya, it’s been — it was nerve-wracking because you’re afraid if people are gonna wanna watch it. If people are really going to be this interested in something you have a lot of passion for, and luckily I was given a lot of confidence because of the growth of our production company, Dirty Mo Media, and the vision of the people that are in that company — Mike Davis, Matthew Dilner, just to name a couple. They gave me the confidence that we can do this. We can create a show that would allow me to go explore the tracks themselves, cause that was the real curiosity for me was to put my feet on the ground and look at the track, look at these old places. There’s a mystery and a romance and a real sorrow about it. There’s all kinds of emotions you feel when you walk into something like that, and so I was selfishly wanting just to do that and Matthew and Mike allowed the shows to tell the track’s story.

We would dig up the history of who ran there, the fans that were witnesses to the races there, what it meant to the people in the community when that track was successful and thriving. So we got to tell the story of these tracks, and I never anticipated being able to do that. I never thought that could be a component of the show, but it actually became the most valuable part of the show is when we bring in guys who were there when we’re telling the story about a certain event. We got someone who was a witness to it. So that was something that happened that I didn’t anticipate and it actually is why I’m so confident in the content now. Cause when we first started talkin’ about doing this, we’d been whispering and joking about doing a show for years, but I didn’t have the confidence to do it. But now that I see the episodes as they are in full, I feel great about it. I feel like people are really going to love this and we’ve done a great thing.

I wanted to ask about that, cause it seems, watching that Metrolina episode, the most interesting parts as a viewer were listening to those old stories. What was it like coordinating those interviews and talking with these people, some of which I’m sure you’ve heard stories about growing up and learning this history and connecting some threads of your own personal history?