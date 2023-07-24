The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Dallas Cowboys

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Cowboys come into the 2023 season once again with expectations to be a title contender, as they have a terrific roster on both sides of the ball. The question, of course, is whether they can finally apply that talent come playoff time, as last year they stumbled in the divisional round, unable to score on the 49ers. Dak Prescott (87 OVR) is back along with Tony Pollard (88 OVR) on the franchise tag, with CeeDee Lamb (90 OVR) as his top receiver and Zack Martin (99 OVR) and Tyron Smith (89 OVR) leading the way for the offensive line. Tight end is the biggest question mark on offense after Dalton Schultz went to Houston, but the top-end talent in Dallas on that side of the ball is undeniable and Brian Schottenheimer is now tasked with getting the most out of them. The defense is an even better group, led up front by do-it-all rusher/linebacker Micah Parsons (97 OVR) and DeMarcus Lawrence (90 OVR). In the back end, the secondary has tons of talent, headlined by Stephon Gilmore (91 OVR), Trevon Diggs (87 OVR), and Malik Hooker (82 OVR). There aren’t many excuses to be found in Dallas for not making a deep postseason run this year, but whether they can reach those expectations is to be seen.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Cowboys, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Dak Prescott: 87

Cooper Rush: 65

Will Grier: 55

RB

Tony Pollard: 88

Ronald Jones II: 73

Deuce Vaughn: 68

Malik Davis: 67

Rico Dowdle: 67

FB

Hunter Luepke: 63

WR

CeeDee Lamb: 90

Brandin Cooks: 83

Michael Gallup: 80

Jalen Tolbert: 70

Kavontae Turpin: 69

Simi Fehoko: 68

Jalen Moreno-Cropper: 68

Dennis Houston: 66

Jalen Brooks: 65

TE

Jake Ferguson: 71

Luke Schoonmaker: 68

Peyton Hendershot: 67

Sean McKeon: 64

Trent Sieg: 32

LT

Tyron Smith: 89

Tyler Smith: 79

Matt Waletzko: 64

RT

Terence Steele: 79

Josh Ball: 63

LG

Chuma Edoga: 69

Asim Richards: 66

RG

Zack Martin: 99

TJ Bass: 62

C

Tyler Biadasz: 74

Alec Lindstrom: 61

Brock Hoffman: 59

DT

Osa Odighizuwa: 77

Johnathan Hankins: 74

Mazi Smith: 73

Neville Gallimore: 68

Quinton Bohanna: 66

LE

DeMarcus Lawrence: 90

Dante Fowler Jr: 75

Chauncey Golston: 69

Viliami Fehoko: 66

RE

Micah Parsons: 97

Dorance Armstrong: 74

Sam Williams: 73

Ben Banogu: 68

Isaiah Land: 63

Matt Farniok: 62

LOLB

Devin Harper: 64

MLB

Leighton Vander Esch: 82

DeMarvion Overshown: 69

Jabril Cox: 67

Malik Jefferson: 64

ROLB

Damone Clark: 73

CB

Stephon Gilmore: 91

Trevon Diggs: 87

Jourdan Lewis: 77

Daron Bland: 75

Kelvin Joseph: 70

Eric Scott Jr: 67

Nahshon Wright: 67

CJ Goodwin: 67

FS

Malik Hooker: 82

Sheldrick Redwine: 68

Markquese Bell: 63

SS

Donovan Wilson: 81

Jayron Kearse: 81

Israel Mukuamo: 69

Juanyeh Thomas: 63

Tyler Coyle: 62

K

Tristan Vizcaino: 65

P

Bryan Anger: 80