UFC

For a moment there it looked like the UFC was going champion vs. champion crazy. Three fights between belt holders seemed to be coming together just in time for their big International Fight Week event in July, with light heavyweight Daniel Cormier vs. heavyweight Stipe Miocic signed and sealed for the UFC 226 event in Vegas.

But with so many other cards to fill, the UFC peeled away women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes from a showdown with women’s featherweight titan Cris Cyborg and put Nunes on UFC 223 in Rio in May. Cyborg is still angling to make the superfight happen but as it stands, it’s up in the air. And now word comes straight from Dana White that a highly-anticipated scrap between flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson and bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw isn’t happening either.

White told the Los Angeles Times that the fight “is not happening. It was never made. Plus, DJ is hurt and out for a while.”

Johnson had surgery near the start of January to “clean up” his shoulder and remedy the pain he’d been feeling since December. At the time, it seemed like the minor kind of elective surgery several other champs were getting to tune up while negotiating bigger fights with the UFC. In a recent interview, Demetrious said he’d be ready for International Fight Week.