Dana White Says That Anderson Silva Could Return By The End Of 2014

Getty Image

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva suffered an injury so horrible in his last fight against Chris Weidman that a lot of us wondered if he’d ever be able to fight again. In case you’ve tried to scrub the memory from your brain with bleach, Silva basically snapped his leg in half on a kick against Weidman, and he crumpled to the ground in indescribable pain. At the very least, it would be a long road to recovery for arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time, and his fans could only hope that he’d eventually make it back to the octagon for one last run at his old belt.

But then a funny thing happened on that long road. Silva was suddenly already up and kicking a Swiss ball, and when he arrived at the amfAR gala in Sao Paulo earlier this month, he was walking around as if the only injury he’d suffered was a stubbed toe. And today, as the UFC hyped a big announcement on SportsCenter, it turned out to be a little more than just the news that Dan Henderson will fight Daniel Cormier in the co-main event of UFC 173. The spider is coming back, friends.

As exciting as this is, I don’t think I’m alone in thinking, slow down, Silva. Take your time and make sure that leg is 100 percent. Watching him lose twice in a row was pretty bad, but a third time? That would be awful.