Dana White Is Planning A Loaded Card For The UFC’s May 9 Return

After Disney-owned ESPN stepped in and put a halt to the whirlwind that included Dana White apparently reserving native land in California for UFC fights and working to secure a private island for more long-term bouts (aka FIGHT ISLAND), the UFC president is working toward a resolution.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White is turning his attention to hosting an event on May 9 at an undisclosed location. Target fights include the following:

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz,

Amanda Nunez vs. Felicia Spencer

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

There’s been no confirmation as of this writing where the fights would be held, but Okamoto reports Ferguson-Gaethje and Cerrone-Pettis have been verbally agreed upon should the card go through.

White has plenty to be confident about the proposed card following an announcement from the state of Florida deeming the WWE “essential business.” The governor of Florida’s office told ESPN that it added “employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience” to its list of essential workers because these businesses “are critical to Florida’s economy.” National sports and media productions are only allowed to run in locations “closed to the general public,” which could open the door for the UFC to hold a no-fans event in Florida should it seek to.