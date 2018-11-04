Getty Image

Daniel Cormier is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters to ever step inside the Octagon. He solidified his case as a top-five all-timer Saturday night when he dispatched Derrick Lewis easily, taking his back in the second round and submitting the 265-pound challenger to retain the heavyweight title.

Cormier landed a whopping 42 of 54 strikes through two rounds. He controlled the ground and overwhelmed Lewis on his feet. Cormier’s unique mixture of supreme wrestling ability and power behind his punches made the normally aggressive Lewis tentative, willing to engage in tossing hands from a distance as he landed only five of 14 punches thrown.

He made history Saturday night, becoming the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend two titles. That’s something some of the greats couldn’t do. Not Georges St. Pierre. Not BJ Penn, or Randy Couture. Not even Conor McGregor. If a winning record and making UFC history were the only parameters for naming the greatest of all-time, Cormier just might be at the top of the list.

The two-division champ has earned 22 wins in 23 tries with one no contest — his lone loss coming at the hands of Jon Jones. Cormier’s no contest comes from Jones knocking him out back in 2017 before Jones tested positive for a banned substance. The 31-year-old light heavyweight king received a 15-month suspension by USADA for a steroid metabolite found in his system, but he’s now returning for yet another redemption tour, finally matching up with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232.