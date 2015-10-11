Giants TE Daniel Fells Could Reportedly Lose His Foot To An MRSA Infection

Getty Image

The New York Giants placed Daniel Fells on the injured reserve on October 5 after learning that the tight end had developed a staph infection. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, a lot has happened over the last six days. So much so that doctors reportedly may need to go as far as to amputate his foot.

Fells has been hospitalized for more than a week as he battles a persistent Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection that necessitated being placed in the Intensive Care Unit on Friday. He’s since been moved to a private room to have a nurse focus solely on his care. Fells has had five surgeries, according to a person with knowledge of his condition. More are coming, as doctors try to stave off further infection. As of Saturday night, they were fighting to save his foot, which is at risk given the nature of the infection.

Rapoport reports that Fells originally had a toe and an ankle injury, which led to a cortisone shot. His pain didn’t go away after a week, and after taking a trip to the hospital, doctors learned that he had a 104-degree fever and a MRSA infection in his ankle. There is apparently concern that the infection has made its way into the bone and could get into his blood. As for the Giants, they have reportedly sanitized everything around their facility to prevent the spread of MRSA, while some of the team’s higher-ups have visited Fells in the hospital.

Prior to his injury, Fells had six catches for 60 yards on the year.

(via NFL.com)