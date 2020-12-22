The PDC World Darts Championship is not a major event in the United States, although there are more and more folks each year that have learned to enjoy the pageantry and spectacle of The Darts. That is due to, in large part, the general lack of American talent at the highest level of darting competition.

Entering Tuesday morning’s action at the Alexandra Palace in London, no American had won a game past the preliminary round of the tournament since Darrin Young in 2010, marking a decade-long spell of general darts malaise. Enter Danny Baggish, the top American darts player who, yes, his name sounds like he should be Scottish or something, but I assure you he is full-blooded American, just ask the giant Chicago Bulls and San Francisco 49ers tattoos on his throwing arm.

Baggish stunned Damon Heta of Australia in the first round and came into Tuesday looking to break that spell against the No. 21 player in the tournament and a two-time world champion, Adrian Lewis. The end result was darting delight for the American, who rolled past Jackpot in a 3-1 win to become the first American to advance to the Round of 32 in over a decade. Baggish punished loose darts from Lewis early, who missed his first 11 attempts at doubles, rolling to a 2-0 set advantage in the first to three showdown.

𝘼 𝘿𝙊𝙐𝘽𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏𝙈𝘼𝙍𝙀 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙇𝙀𝙒𝙄𝙎 🤦‍♂️ Adrian Lewis suffers Dart-Ja Vu as he busts D4 twice by slipping into D13 and costing himself the leg. Double trouble for both, but Adrian pays the price on unlucky 13 pic.twitter.com/Tv7r794ofA — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2020

𝘽𝘼𝙂𝙂𝙄𝙎𝙃 𝙇𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙎 𝘽𝙔 𝙏𝙒𝙊 Adrian Lewis has got to dig deep here as Danny Baggish stretches his lead to 2-0 as he clinches the second set 3-1. pic.twitter.com/os8aZMndcW — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2020

Lewis would win the fourth set thanks to a sensational 127 checkout and then took the first two legs of the fourth, indicating the American’s dream run might be coming to an end.

LEWIS GETS A SET BACK! A brilliant 127 checkout from Jackpot to clinch the third set and trail 2-1! pic.twitter.com/ZCXe2ayAE0 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2020

However, Baggish saved his best work for last, dialing up the first Big Fish of the tournament, taking out 170 — the highest point total you can checkout on in darts — for his first leg of the fourth set.

𝙀𝙭𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝘽𝙖𝙜𝙜𝙞𝙨𝙝 The American slinger hits a super-sized 170 finish to get a leg back in the fourth set and stop the Adrian Lewis charge! The first Big Fish of the tournament 🐟 pic.twitter.com/bGRrtxthZW — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2020

He then got a needed break of throw on a 91 checkout, taking advantage once again of poor finishing from Lewis, before cruising to a low-pressure win in the final leg to stun the former world champion.

The shot that changed that game… Danny Baggish's 91 checkout in the fourth set to break throw was absolutely crucial! What bottle from the American! pic.twitter.com/ABH0ahftZm — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2020

𝘼𝘿𝙍𝙄𝘼𝙉 𝙇𝙀𝙒𝙄𝙎 𝙄𝙎 𝙊𝙐𝙏! 𝘽𝘼𝙂𝙂𝙄𝙎𝙃 𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙎 Absolutely incredible stuff from Danny Baggish as he backs up his victory over Damon Heta by beating two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis Sensational performance from the American… Just look what it means to him! pic.twitter.com/JWGmUNhMvF — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2020

The atmosphere at the Ally Pally is far from what it normally is in the fanless world of 2020, but Baggish’s upset is massive for American darts and, while a second round win isn’t going to make the country darts crazy, if he can pluck off another win or two it might at least pique the interest of American sports fans who grew accustomed to midday sports during the pandemic and could flip over to DAZN for the darts for that fix now.