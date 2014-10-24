Darren Rovell Is Obviously Not Pleased That A Notre Dame Football Player Might Be Boning A Porn Star

Notre Dame FB player Justin Brent went on date w/porn star. Here's ND's sex section in code of conduct http://t.co/CYk6v4rzvs—

darren rovell (@darrenrovell) October 24, 2014

As we’ve been breathlessly detailing, Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Justin Brent has been, ugh, spending some quality time with porn star Lisa Ann of Who’s Nailin’ Paylin? fame. Naturally, this does not sit well with Herculean sh*tbird Darren Rovell of ESPN, a shameless snitch/rat/tattle-tale of considerable note.

Darren Rovell is everyone’s sniveling hall monitor. Darren Rovell was the kid who told on you for copying your friend’s homework and passing notes in class. Darren Rovell is the guy at the prom who tried to cockblock you by complaining to a chaperone that you touched your date’s ass during a slow dance. Darren Rovell goes to the movies to rat out people who bring candy in from outside the theater.

Darren Rovell is the f*cking worst.

@darrenrovell have you ever given a woman an orgasm — J. (@velocipietonne) October 19, 2013

And no, it’s doubtful that Darren Rovell has ever pleased a woman.