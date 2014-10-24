Darren Rovell Is Obviously Not Pleased That A Notre Dame Football Player Might Be Boning A Porn Star

#Lisa Ann
Editor-in-Chief
10.24.14 27 Comments

As we’ve been breathlessly detailing, Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Justin Brent has been, ugh, spending some quality time with porn star Lisa Ann of Who’s Nailin’ Paylin? fame. Naturally, this does not sit well with Herculean sh*tbird Darren Rovell of ESPN, a shameless snitch/rat/tattle-tale of considerable note.

Darren Rovell is everyone’s sniveling hall monitor. Darren Rovell was the kid who told on you for copying your friend’s homework and passing notes in class. Darren Rovell is the guy at the prom who tried to cockblock you by complaining to a chaperone that you touched your date’s ass during a slow dance. Darren Rovell goes to the movies to rat out people who bring candy in from outside the theater.

Darren Rovell is the f*cking worst.

And no, it’s doubtful that Darren Rovell has ever pleased a woman.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lisa Ann
TAGSdarren rovelldarren rovell is the worstJustin BrentLISA ANNnarcsNOTRE DAME

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP