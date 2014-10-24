Darren Rovell Is Obviously Not Pleased That A Notre Dame Football Player Might Be Boning A Porn Star

Notre Dame FB player Justin Brent went on date w/porn star. Here's ND's sex section in code of conduct http://t.co/CYk6v4rzvs—
darren rovell (@darrenrovell) October 24, 2014
As we’ve been breathlessly detailing, Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Justin Brent has been, ugh, spending some quality time with porn star Lisa Ann of Who’s Nailin’ Paylin? fame. Naturally, this does not sit well with Herculean sh*tbird Darren Rovell of ESPN, a shameless snitch/rat/tattle-tale of considerable note.
Darren Rovell is everyone’s sniveling hall monitor. Darren Rovell was the kid who told on you for copying your friend’s homework and passing notes in class. Darren Rovell is the guy at the prom who tried to cockblock you by complaining to a chaperone that you touched your date’s ass during a slow dance. Darren Rovell goes to the movies to rat out people who bring candy in from outside the theater.
Darren Rovell is the f*cking worst.
And no, it’s doubtful that Darren Rovell has ever pleased a woman.
Jealousy is gonna jel – or something.
What an asshole to just assume that dating a porn star would automatically mean sexual activity.
Yeah I said it.
Maybe it was the pic Brent posted of him in bed with her. But you’re right, they were probably just sleeping naked.
Darren Rovell’s sex section in his code of conduct reads: “BEG.”
Ice burn.
Beg. When beg fails, throw money.
i mean i know he’s a douche most of the time, but if it’s part of a university’s rulebook or whatever, brent could face some repercussions.
I would assume the school leadership hasn’t looked into enforcing that clause in … some few years.
Manti Te’o should have been in trouble too, right?
No. 1) There is no proof that they had sex. 2) Who would be left on the team if they enforced that rule? The equipment manager? Maybe?
Well they didn’t even enforce it on the guy suspected of raping a woman who killed herself, so the consensual part is optional even.
The coach was not punished at all for murdering a student so, yeah, this guy will probably get kicked out of school for getting laid.
They’d never be able to enforce any sort of major punishment.
Lawyers would be lining up to sue for selective enforcement.
Is Notre Dame going to make the argument that they’re unaware of other students having pre-marital sex?
Also, how small is darrell rovell’s junk? It’s gotta be measured in millimeters right?
Schools like this with honor codes make it very easy to punish students. I don’t think you can do anything legally do anything if he were kicked out of school and a coach can kick a player off the team for pretty much any reason.
This very thing happened at BYU a couple years ago:
[www.foxnews.com]
As a few people have already pointed out, they probably won’t because gross incompetence, reckless endangerment and rape are standard at ND.
Puritanical bullshit. Besides, it’s not like he was dating a male porn star. That would be sinful as fuck.
Well…it’s Catholic bullshit. Puritans thought Catholics were taking it too easy on all the sinful. The Puritans did give us Thanksgiving.
I don’t have a point.
@G Funk Era and the puritans would have you keep it that way
I’m assuming in this case the University Conduct Process is just a long line of high fives this guys has to receive
Wait, a guy at Notre Dame had consensual sex with a woman, and people are mad?
He is supposed to be a priest so he can fuck little boys. Like the good book says.
If only he’d had the good sense to rape her, they would already be working to cover it up for him.
Haters gonna hate.
Besides…
[ncronline.org]
Darren Rovell is the guy who plants his car right on the line between two lanes 100 yards before a merge point.
He’s the kind of guy who would call up a hooker and then have her arrested when she tried to have sex with him.
Darren Rovell would remove children from a lifeboat to make room for himself.
Yes, yes and yes.
He’s just mad that it was perfectly legal.
Legal, consensual, and did not involve any money changing hands. That’s really gotta piss Rovell off.
Alright. I am the most goodie-two-shoes person I know, but even I wouldn’t snitch on someone dating a porn star.