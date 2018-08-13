David Bote’s Walk-Off Grand Slam Gives The Cubs A 4-3 Win Over Washington

#Chicago Cubs #Baseball
08.12.18 1 hour ago

ESPN

The Cubs entered the bottom of the ninth inning of Sunday night’s game against the Nationals trailing 3-0, with just five hits and no runs. However, this is the 2018 Washington Nationals where seemingly nothing is able to go according to plan and the bottom of the ninth in Chicago may be the best example we’ll get all season.

Jason Heyward was the first aboard for the Cubs with a single, which was followed by Albert Almora Jr. getting hit by a pitch, Kyle Schwarber popping out for the second out of the inning, and then Wilson Contreras getting plunked as well to load the bases with the pitcher’s spot up next.

David Bote was tabbed as the Cubs’ pinch-hitter, entering the game with one home run in 74 plate appearances on the season. Naturally, after getting it to a 2-2 count, Bote launched one deep to center field for a walk-off grand slam — and gave us a great bat flip.

