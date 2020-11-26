The Texans were thoroughly bashed earlier this year when they got rid of All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a second-round pick and David Johnson, and Hopkins decided to get in on the fun on Thursday afternoon. Midway through Houston’s Thanksgiving Day tilt against the Detroit Lions, Hopkins took to Twitter to share what he was thankful for this year.

Hopkins facetiously posted that he appreciated the Cardinals believing in him enough to acquire him, and made a point to emphasize the price they paid, too.

I’m thankful for the @AZCardinals believing in me enough to trade me for a 2nd rounder 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) November 26, 2020

At this point, it’s really just pouring dirt on the top of Bill O’Brien’s career, as the coach/general manager who seemingly built a poor relationship with Hopkins in the first place and then pulled off the trade has since been fired. All the while, Hopkins has continued to play at an elite level, already reeling in 72 passes for 912 yards through 10 games this season for the Cardinals. There was also his game-winning Hail Mary reception to beat the Bills in Week 10.

If that all wasn’t enough to make Houston regret moving on from Hopkins, he made sure to rub it in even more to the organization on this day of thanks, letting the world know he’s happy to be a Cardinal.