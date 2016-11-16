It’s hunting season across much of America, and deer are fighting back by obliterating cross country runners encroaching on their forest homes.

Justin DeLuzio learned that the hard way when a deer slammed into him during a cross country race in Pennslyvania last weekend. The senior at Gwynedd Mercy University was about a mile into the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional when someone suddenly cried out “WATCH OUT FOR THE DEER.”

He did not watch out for the deer.

DeLuzio was sent running shoes over racing bib into a bit of tall brush while the rest of his competition somehow avoided any mayhem. Eric Bologna, a former cross country runner at Shippensburg University, captured the video and posted it to Facebook with the caption that says “who says Cross Country isn’t a contact sport?”

A write up on the Gwynedd Griffins website has a pretty spectacular recap of the incident.