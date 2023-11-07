One of the biggest risers up NFL Draft boards this season has been Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes who has done an impressive job making the jump to Power 5 football after being a standout at Jackson State. While Sanders has stuff he needs to work on — his propensity for holding onto the ball, especially behind a leaky Buffaloes offensive line, has made him the most sacked QB in the country — he’s made a real case for being picked in the top-10 next spring.

There’s just one problem: His dad expects him back in Boulder next year. Colorado coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, and after explaining why he doesn’t believe he can be an NFL coach, Sanders was asked if making the jump to the league is more appealing if he does it alongside Shedeur. He was quick to make clear he has two sons on the Buffs, then told Patrick that he has another year in Boulder alongside both of them.

“Don’t forget Shilo, by the way,” Sanders said at the 13:30 mark of the video. “Don’t forget Shilo, he’s a dog. They’re gonna come out the same year, next year. They’re not trying to leave daddy this year, by the way.

“I’m not thinking down the street that far,” he continued. “I haven’t thought like that. That’s a great thought process, though.”

Sanders has expressed in the past that he wants his sons coming back for the 2024 campaign. While it is a bit more difficult to project out Shilo’s Draft future by nature of his being a safety, it might make sense for Shedeur to wait until 2025 to enter the league. Next year’s Draft has two quarterbacks, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, who are viewed as locks to go in the top-5. That’s not necessarily the case in 2025, as there’s no clear-cut QB1. Should Shedeur come back and play well, he’d have a real chance of being the first quarterback — and, by extension, first player — selected.

Colorado has struggled mightily after a 3-0 start to the year. The team has lost five of its last six games, and after Saturday’s matchup in Boulder against Arizona, the Buffaloes will end their season with back-to-back road tilts against Washington State and Utah.