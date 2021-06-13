Five rounds wasn’t enough for Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno back in December, but Moreno needed just three rounds to win the flyweight championship at UFC 263 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. With the win, Moreno made history as the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history.

Figueiredo waited more than a minute into the first round before unloading his first shot, allowing Moreno to feel his way into the fight with precise combinations. Moreno continued walking back Figueiredo, hurting the champ with a glancing jab that sent him to the ground. Figueiredo found his way back to his feet, but continued to eat strikes through the end of the round.

Early in the second, Moreno hurt Figueiredo again with a jab, but the champ shot in with a body lock and took his opponent to the ground. As Figueiredo attempted to lock his hands for a guillotine, Moreno transitioned out, took the his back and moved into the full guard back on the ground. Moreno was aggressive to open the third, taking Figueiredo to the ground, getting his back and choking the champion out.

Moreno was 4-0-1 in his last five bouts with the knockout at UFC 255, three decisions and a draw. Figueiredo has been dominant since losing the only fight of his career in March 2019 to Jussier Formiga. After missing weight in his initial bout with Joseph Benavidez in February, Figueiredo submitted Benavidez to win the division crown in July.

A low blow cost Figueiredo an outright win back in December, but Moreno didn’t leave it up to the judges in their rematch.