Delta Airlines Posted A Controversial Tweet Following The USA’s World Cup Victory Over Ghana

The US national team pulled off quite the exciting victory at the 2014 World Cup and a lot of folks have already celebrated. Delta Airlines was one of them, tweeting out their support for the USA. The only problem is that the tweet might be a little racist. See if you can pick it out:
Can you spot it? I couldn’t either, but that’s because I don’t know my animals and geography. I should probably work at Delta. From Mashable:
Multiple sources, including this travel site, as well as maps from the World Wildlife Fund and a research paper in BMC Biology say giraffes do not live in Ghana, and critics blamed Delta for reducing the country to a stereotype. (However, it is worth noting that this YouTube clip is called “Ghana giraffes,” although there is no description about the video.)
OK then. I’m still not sure exactly how that is full on, bomb this church, lynched behind a truck racist, but it is still certainly a poor choice. Maybe they could’ve just used the flags or something along those lines? I’m not sure. Folks on Twitter called them out on though and as it usually goes, Delta apologized.
That should make it all go away right? Innocent mistake. People are probably accepting it and going about their business.
Or not. Best of luck, Delta. Maybe try not tweeting ever again and throw in a few free trips for good measure.
(Via Mashable)
I for one dream of a day when no one can say anything ever about anything
That’s a beautiful dream, man.
Oh no! I shouldn’t have called you “man,” because even though “guy” is in your name, I don’t know if you are a man or not. Sorry.
Words are very unnecessary, they can only do harm.
YOU’VE DOOMED US ALL!
that’s it! i’m posting about this problematic website on my tumblr!
I SAID I WAS SORRY
Lowcalcalzonezone, your username forces me to think when I read it. Fuck you.
I like to imagine that there’s someone out there getting all of their World Cup scores from Delta’s Twitter.
People ruin everything.
There were Giraffes in Ghana. Before the assholes there killed them all, so it’s not like this is some outrageous idea that there have never ever been any Giraffes in Ghana you racist fucks.
Holy sweet christ people will come up with any idea to call something racist, rather than just simple ignorance, which I guarantee you the overwhelming majority of people not riding the Internet Hate Machine have no fucking idea about in general.
I’d love to see them just tweet back “you didn’t know there weren’t giraffes in Ghana until someone else told you an hour ago, you stupid fuck” to everyone calling them racist.
All of this.
People, They’re the worst.
So, by this logic, Delta should have just posted a picture of a Wholly Mammoth for America, since the only damn recognizable national symbol must be a random animal indigenous to numerous regions, right?
*Woolly…fucking typos.
Woolly Mammoths are extinct, giraffes just live somewhere else on the same continent.
But Wholly Mammoth is a good name for a Metal Band.
I’m Ghanaian. I want you to know that there were never giraffes in Ghana. Keep talking about what you don’t know about.
@AML
At no point in time? As a Ghanian, are you 1 million years old, a time period in which one may have had an informed opinion about any long necked mammals inhabiting a spuriously delineated nation state?
No? Then shut the fuck up.
#activist will be the death of us all.
Racist or just dumb? I’m going with “just dumb.” It’s like playing the wrong national anthem at a medal event. Inconsiderate of other cultures and countries, but not hateful. Nor do I see how race comes into it.
The Internet white knights are out… Dammit I am probably racist now too.
#weareallracistsnow
YOU CAN’T SAY WHITE! It’s minority-challenged.
Lets be honest here, if no one had said anything about there not being giraffes in Ghana only a very small minority of people would care. I bet you couldn’t find 5 Americans in a row that would know off the top of their heads what countries giraffes live in. It wasn’t racism, it was laziness. Some intern probably just slapped on there because someone told him Ghana was in Africa and the giraffe image was the first thing that popped up on google.
How many Americans can point to Ghana on a map?
To be fair, I probably live as far from the statue of liberty as Giraffes live from Ghana
The problem isn’t that Giraffes are no longer native to Ghana, the problem is that the picture implies that the only memorable or redeeming quality about the nation is their fucking wildlife. Contrast to the photo of the USA, a symbolic picture of “Lady Liberty” as the sun rises/sets just behind. The message is clear and, while probably not deliberate, highly insensitive.
Delta should have either used animals for both or landmarks for both. I have a difficult time understanding why people are surprised that Ghanaians have taken offense.
I get why people from Ghana could be offended by this, what I don’t get is how white people from America who probably didn’t know where the fuck to find a giraffe outside a zoo before today are offended because some schmuck running a corporate twitter account was just as ignorant as they were.
Or they just thought it would be recognizable. If someone wanted to represent Arizona with a single image, it would probably be of the Grand Canyon, not the skyline of Phoenix. If it were Australia, there’d probably be a kangaroo or Uluru. Madagascar would get a lemur.
If Delta actually used the picture appropriately, what’s so wrong with a beautiful picture of the sunset on the Savanna with a giraffe?
@That may be but the odds are just as good that some dude said, “Hey giraffes live in Africa.” and posted the pic with no further thought.
“Or they just thought it would be recognizable. If someone wanted to represent Arizona with a single image, it would probably be of the Grand Canyon, not the skyline of Phoenix. If it were Australia, there’d probably be a kangaroo or Uluru. Madagascar would get a lemur.”
Umm, hence the damn offensive nature of the tweet. Americans and American corporations look really fucking stupid doing shit like this. Delta is a worldwide corporation that looks like the have the global sensibility of your typical 16 year-old pot head.
And how exactly is that offensive? Is it offensive to associate Arizona with the Grand Canyon? or New Zealand with a kiwi? or Alaska with a bear? If this were for a country that actually had giraffes like Kenya or Tanzania, then there’s nothing wrong with using a beautiful image of a giraffe on the Savanna. Unless you just have something against breathtaking landscapes in general.
I do not get your line of reasoning at all.
In Massachusetts they have an Indian on the flag and they haven’t lived there for a long time either. Should Bay Stater’s be offended?
@LoveWaffle I’m going to play devil’s advocate here, as I’m not enraged by it, but I could easily see why others would be. People who are ignorant of Africa have this view that it’s just this wild land full of exotic animals and dangerous wilds. Just like the States here in the US are all fairly unique, Africa is made up of many diverse countries and cultures that are very different and share little in common. As others have mentioned, giraffes aren’t found in Ghana. That’s why your comparisons aren’t exactly valid. The things you’ve listed actually exist and define those places in one way or another. It’s this view of Africa as one big wild, untamed tribal war zone that has led to public outcry and overaggressive foreign policy on the part of nations such as the US. Obviously this tweet isn’t going to cause an invasion of Ghana, but the attitude that it stems from has certainly caused a great deal of damage abroad.
Put simply, the Delta airlines tweet is just ignorant. Ignorance needs to be corrected and defeated whenever it crops up. You shouldn’t defend ignorance even when those who fight against it can be ignorant themselves. I concede that just saying “stfu racist”, instead of saying something substantial like “Rather than playing to derogatory stereotypes why not include a picture that actually pays tribute to Ghanaians and their accomplishments, such as the Black Star Gate”, is hardly helpful and does little to fix whatever ill enrages that person. I like to think of it as shooting the messenger. Just because the idiots delivering it can’t muster up an ounce of rational discourse, doesn’t mean that the message isn’t valid.
“As others have mentioned, giraffes aren’t found in Ghana. That’s why your comparisons aren’t exactly valid.”
Which is why I’ve qualified my previous statements with “if it was used appropriately” or “for a country that actually had giraffes.” SuperGrover’s taken the position that the image is inherently offensive because it’s a landscape. I don’t follow that line of reasoning at all, for the reasons I’ve provided.
The picture doesn’t say “Africa is a big, wild, untamed tribal war zone.” It says “there are giraffes in Africa.” Of course, they should have made sure the picture actually represented Ghana, but it’s not like they were trying to send some derogatory political message about the country or Africa as a whole by using a beautiful image of the Savanna. For the same reason, a picture of the Grand Canyon doesn’t send the message that Arizona is an uninhabited, arid hellhole.
And since when is preserving nature not an accomplishment? The people of Kenya and Tanzania should be proud that they’ve been able to preserve landscapes like the Serengeti despite every temptation not to.
But, but …. the statue of liberty isn’t American.
It’s French.
So does that mean that Delta are racist and ignorant?
[24.media.tumblr.com]
Nobody seems to be upset that Lady Liberty is French.
It’s an airline on Twitter. Not doing something stupid would be newsworthy.
Nobody ever flies Delta by choice anyway. You do it b/c Jetblue or Virgin are sold out or too expensive. So they had nothing to gain and nothing to lose with this.
If only they handled handled their tweets with the same care and attention that they pay to my luggage then all of this could have been avoided. You can’t get mad at what isn’t there.
Delta: We’re America’s number one employer of magicians and magician’s assistants.
If they had used what Ghana is really most known for in the world it just would have been the silhouette of a soccer player.
Yup, should have been a brachiosaurus.
Who follows Delta on twitter?
Following airlines on twitter can apparently be hilarious if you catch an intern asleep at the wheel
Very NSFW
[jalopnik.com]
Should have just gone with an Elephant. Elephant’s are always the safe stereotype to go with.
Agreed. Those frackers are every where
Somebody at Delta should have said “This is Ghana cause trouble, better not do it.”
I’m enraged by everything!! What if they ran this photo, better?
[www.pdfghana.org]
Maybe a five year old holding a machine gun would have been more appropriate?
Fixed it for you:
[i.imgur.com]
I’m not mad at this as all as if you were to ask the people that are angry about this where do lions live they would probably say “africa,” however, I just typed ghana into wikipedia and went to the wildlife section….done. I’m more mad about how the person tweeting it was too lazy to just do that.
Let me be honest. I did just that. I had no idea we had dolphins. We have DOLPHINS!!
How is a giraffe racist?
Maybe that was a picture of at one of those US drive-thru zoos? Maybe what they were suggesting is that you can come to America through New York and go to a drive-thru zoo and see a giraffe without all the problems of malaria and lions. I’d consider that shrewd advertising!
Fuck a giraffe!
So then if not a giraffe what would you use? The flag is just boring and overdone, and Delta were trying to be creative. A zebra? A lion? (That is reserved for Cameroon). I mean, I’m Nigerian and I don’t evn know what animals exist there.
Woooow!! I can’t face palm hard enough at this
I’m still waiting for that money transfer you emailed me about.
Everyone who doesn’t know every facet of every other culture and doesn’t unconditionally love it more than their own is a total raysiss.
Definitely the best part of this whole thing. “As someone who identifies with a Wizard Nazi obsessed with purity of blood, I find this image to be appallingly racist.”
Those assholes. Elephants not giraffes. Elephants dammit!!
Since when is a continent a race?
A picture of Kofi Kingston would have sufficed.