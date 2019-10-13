Demetrious Johnson Dominated Danny Kingad To Win The ONE Flyweight Grand Prix

Demetrious Johnson earned a decision victory over Danny Kingad to win the Flyweight Grand Prix Tournament at ONE Championship: Century on Oct. 12 from Tokyo.

Kingad exploded out of the gate, looking for the takedown early on Johnson, but “Mighty Mouse” fought him off. Back into the center of the ring, Johnson found an opening for a takedown and controlled Kingad on the mat. He moved fluidly on the ground, taking Kingad’s arm and looking for the submission, then moving into full mount position. Johnson couldn’t finish him and Kingad was able to wait out the end of the round.

In the second, Johnson immediately shot for another takedown, where he smothered Kingad on the ground with smooth transitions. Kingad escaped to his feet, but again it was Johnson’s technique that was on display, snapping shots and sliding under Kingad’s counters. Johnson used his strikes to get Kingad off balance, taking him to the ground once again. Kingad had an arm bar for a moment, but Johnson slipped out, transitioned and moved into Kingad’s guard to close out the round.

The third and final round opened with another easy takedown for Johnson. Kingad maneuvered his way back to his feet and with less than two minutes left in the round, earned a takedown of his own. He looked for an ankle lock, but Johnson escaped and exploded back to his feet as the final round ended.

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson claims the inaugural tournament crown with an awesome performance against a game Danny Kingad!@MightyMouse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONECentury pic.twitter.com/AhNKRl1Dhe — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 13, 2019

Johnson came over to ONE Championship from the UFC in March, where he won both of his first two fights in the Grand Prix Tournament ahead of Saturday night’s bout. One of the most decorated fighters in MMA history, Johnson adds the Grand Prix title to his illustrious career that includes a five-year unbeaten run in the UFC.

After being crowned the Flyweight Grand Prix champ, Johnson will go on to fight Adriano Moraes for the flyweight championship.