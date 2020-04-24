An NFL Draft tradition seems to be finding a bunch of tweets that athletes sent when they were teenagers and retweeting them. Sometimes this is very bad, and we learn things about a person that paint them in a negative light before their professional career begins. Other times, we learn that a guy likes string cheese and tunnels.

For new Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was taken with thee 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, we learned that he had quite the evening back when he was 14. It started with a simple tweet.

Big bird — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 6, 2013

Big Bird, of course, is great! Everyone loves the beloved Sesame Street character, but for whatever reason, Jeudy ended up asking some questions about our beloved bird. The first question was simple enough.

What if you see big bird walk up to you and ask were sesame street at — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 6, 2013

And then, a barrage of hypotheticals began.

What if you see big bird jooking in the club to heartbroken — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 6, 2013

What if you see big bird walk to you ask for 5 dollars so he could buy a bag — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 6, 2013

What if you see big bird robbing a old lady — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 7, 2013

Jeudy then got a bit NSFW with a tweet that you can click on here because I don’t like it, then he decided to ask questions regarding Big Bird and some forms of violence.

What if you see big bird getting beat up by cookie monster for smashing elmo — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 7, 2013

What if you see big bird and barney slap boxing — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 7, 2013

What if big bird did a drive by — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) August 7, 2013

This is, from what I can tell, the extent of the tweets that Jeudy has sent about Big Bird. There is no word why this happened, but if someone in the Broncos media asks Jeudy, we will be sure to keep you in the loop. Anyway, after these tweets got sent, Jeudy went on to become a five-star recruit, commit to Alabama, and catch 159 balls for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns in three years. It begs the question: What if Big Bird tried to cover Jerry Jeudy?