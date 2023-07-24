The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Detroit Lions

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Detroit Lions were one of the most fun stories in the NFL in 2022, just narrowly missing the playoffs and they come into 2023 with real hopes of snapping their six-year playoff drought. Jared Goff (80 OVR) had a very solid season a year ago playing behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, forming a terrific bond with Amon-Ra St. Brown (87 OVR) on the outside and Jameson Williams (79 OVR) should bring them another big play threat now that he’s healthy. Losing Jamaal Williams is a real loss, but they replace him with David Montgomery (82 OVR) and Jahmyr Gibbs (77 OVR), who bring some versatility to the backfield. On defense, Aidan Hutchinson (81 OVR) leads the returners, with CJ Gardner-Johnson (84 OVR) being the big addition as they poached the safety from the Eagles in free agency to try and beef up their secondary. If the defense can be a bit better and the offense remains explosive, the Lions should be a real factor in the NFC North this season.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Lions, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Jared Goff: 80

Hendon Hooker: 68

Nate Sudfeld: 55

RB

David Montgomery: 82

Jahmyr Gibbs: 77

Craig Reynolds: 68

Jermar Jefferson: 65

FB

Jason Cabinda: 65

WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 87

Jameson Williams: 79

Marvin Jones Jr.: 78

Kalif Raymond: 75

Josh Reynolds: 75

Tom Kennedy: 69

Trinity Benson: 67

Antoine Green: 66

Maurice Alexander: 63

TE

Sam LaPorta: 70

Brock Wright: 66

Shane Zylstra: 66

James Mitchell: 64

Jake McQuaide: 33

Scott Daly: 29

LT

Taylor Decker: 83

Connor Galvin: 61

Matt Nelson: 55

RT

Penei Sewell: 86

Germain Ifedi: 69

Colby Sorsdal: 65

Darrin Paulo: 56

LG

Jonah Jackson: 76

Graham Glasgow: 74

Logan Stenberg: 63

RG

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 70

Kayode Awosika: 61

C

Frank Ragnow: 88

Ross Pierschbacher: 62

DT

Alim McNeill: 72

Levi Onwuzurike: 71

Isaiah Buggs: 70

Christian Covington: 69

Brodric Martin: 67

Benito Jones: 62

LE

Aidan Hutchinson: 81

Charles Harris: 71

James Houston IV: 71

Julian Okwara: 71

RE

Romeo Okwara: 74

John Cominsky: 70

Josh Paschal: 69

LOLB

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 66

Anthony Pittman: 62

MLB

Jack Campbell: 75

Derrick Barnes: 69

ROLB

Alex Anzalone: 73

Malcolm Rodriguez: 73

CB

Emmanuel Moseley: 77

Cameron Sutton: 77

Will Harris: 72

Jerry Jacobs: 67

Khalil Dorsey: 65

Chase Lucas: 65

Jarren Williams: 61

Saivion Smith: 59

SS

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 84

Brian Branch: 75

Brady Breeze: 65

FS

Kerby Joseph: 76

Tracy Walker III: 76

Ifeatu Melifonwu: 67

Brandon Joseph: 64

K

Riley Patterson: 74

Michael Badgley: 72

P

Jack Fox: 73