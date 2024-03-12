Diamond Dallas Page Discusses His Career And The Impact Of Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

Diamond Dallas Page has never been just another one of the guys. His unique career trajectory has taken him on a start/stop path to superstardom, one that he refused to let pass him by despite critics and doctors telling him it would never happen.

As the subject of A&E’s latest “Biography: WWE Legends” series, DDP says this type of recognition is something he’s wanted for a long time.

“This is a really special thing because not everybody gets to tell their story,” Page tells Uproxx Sports ahead of his episode’s premier this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on A&E. “They went all the way back to my childhood, which is pretty cool. The stuff that no one will have ever seen before.”

Throughout the biography, Page’s perseverance and relentless positivity is on display. His journey in the on and off path to pro wrestling’s main event is thoroughly detailed from an early age, infatuated with these larger-than-life stars.

His first foray into wrestling ended after three matches and a knee injury, when a doctor advised against the wear and tear on his 23-year-old body. With Page’s dream of wrestling done, he moved over to the night club life and eventually found himself in Fort Myers, Florida. An introduction to the Jake “The Snake” Roberts character on television, however, would alter his life forever.

“The booze, the broads, and the party took me in a whole different direction. I didn’t really stay on track. I forgot about my dream. Eventually saw WrestleMania, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I should have been a part of this.’ I was so mad at myself, I literally stopped watching wrestling because I left the dream,” Page says. “Then one night, I was flicking the channels and I see this guy walk through the curtain with a snake in a bag over his shoulder, and I’m like this guy puts swag in swag before there was ever such a word. And then his promo, that just took it to a whole different level and boom, it sucked me right back into the television as a fan.”

Six months later, Page says Roberts came into his night club in Florida, they partied, and the rest was history. Roberts shared Page’s name among other traveling wrestlers, and the nights of partying with wrestlers triggered DDP to start imagining a life for himself in the ring.