Did Colin Kaepernick Impregnate This Fitness Model? She Sure Seems To Think So.

10.02.14 12 Comments

Colin Kaepernick and a fitness model named Brittany Renner have taken their relationship squabble to social media and it’s getting ugly. Earlier today, Renner posted a pic on Instagram of Kaepernick with the caption “preggers.” Astute observers were quick to catch on.

Not long after, Colin Kaepernick responded on Instagram with lyrics from a rap song. In no uncertain terms, he says the baby ain’t his.

At the very least, the two know each other, though we’re not sure if that stretched into carnal relations. Either way, Brittany Renner’s now blaming the media for making something out of nothing. Because it was the media that announced her pregnancy on Instagram. You have to love the logic here.

So who knows who’s telling the truth here and frankly, who cares. Couples fighting on social media make for good afternoon distraction. So too does Renner’s Instagram account.

