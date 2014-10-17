Did This Official Help The New England Patriots Win Last Night?

I’m fairly certain this is quite common, but worth noting nonetheless. Right before Nick Folk booted a potential 58-yard winning field goal for the Jets last night, an official moved a Patriots player away from the long snapper. In the NFL, you must be lined up to the right or left of the snapper on a special teams play (technically outside the shoulder pads). Otherwise, you can be flagged for illegal formation—a 5-yard penalty.
We’ve slowed it down for you here.
Of course if you watched the game you know the kick was blocked and the Pats went on to win 27-25. Now everyone’s putting on their tinfoil hat, going WTC Building 7 on us.
But at least that was an honest mistake. What happened Thursday night seemed to be active intervention on the part of an official to prevent what, by rule, should have been a penalty. Had Hightower stayed where he was, inside the shoulder pads of Purdum, Rule 9-1-3(a) calls for a five-yard penalty for illegal formation: “When Team A presents a punt, field-goal, or Try Kick formation, a Team B player, who is within one yard of the line of scrimmage, must have his entire body outside the snapper’s shoulder pads at the snap.”
But the official intervened instead, and immediately after Hightower got nudged, he moved outside Purdum’s shoulder pads, where he was lined up legally. Again: Why?
A five-yard penalty would have given Folk a shot at a field goal attempt from 53 yards
Now, to be fair, I’ve seen officials do this dozens of times. Usually a tap to a lineman telling him to move over a little. Before the rule was instituted a player could just slam the center’s head into the ground, basically run them over. So the rule itself makes sense.
Why a ref did it on a game-winning field goal? Probably the same reason they did it in the first, second or third quarter. So yes, in the end, this is much ado about nothing.
Spoken like a Patriots fan… ;)
I don’t usually see refs tell D line men they are lined up in the neutral zone, or that the WR is covering up the tackle.
They don’t usually rush up to Kaepernick and remind him he’s almost used up all the play clock either.
I’d like some evidence of where you have “seen it dozens of times.” I’ve never seen it at any level above Jr High. Seems to me like the Jets got screwed on that one. Doubt it really had much to do with the opposing team, just complete NFL referee incompetence, which seems pervasive this year.
The officials DO do that all the time. The defender was originally lined up right where the official is supposed to stand so he needed him to move out of the way…
From NBC Sports:
NFL V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino told Dan Patrick on Friday that it’s a “common mechanic” for officials to intervene in situations like this, because the rule promotes safety for the snapper on field goal and extra point attempts.
Blandino dubbed the practice “preventative officiating,” and he explained that the umpire is positioned on such plays to ensure that no one is lined up over the center.
Even if the umpire hadn’t moved Hightower, chances are he would have bounced out of the position over the snapper once both sides of the defensive line shifted toward the snapper’s outside shoulders.
Is he within 1 yard from the line of scrimmage? Looks like he’s a few steps back anyway?
Agreed, to me it looks like he is 2, maybe 2.5 yards from the line of scrimmage. Also agree with the below comment that clearly the entire line was about to shift, so you can’t really say with certainty that he would have still been standing there. So not really sure what the big deal is.
there is no big deal. at all.
Hightower was going to move anyway. The entire line shifts in unison as soon as he does. Its a planned formation to distract the snapper.
Maybe it is Marty McFly altering history so Biff cannot win all that money with the sports almanac.
He’s a bit late, that almanac expired 14 years ago.
Ok, I saw that in the theater and now feel old. I’m going to go put some money on the Cubbies now.
He was just wishing him good luck
Was that the super creepy brotox’ed-up ref?
YOU ARE ALL JUST JELLY – NECC.
