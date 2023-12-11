Emotions tend to run high in games involving divisional rivals, and during the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, those emotions boiled over and led to D.K. Metcalf’s afternoon coming to a premature end. Seattle faced a fourth-and-13 on the Niners’ side of midfield while trailing by 12, and because there was less than 3:30 left in the game, the Seahawks decided to go for it.

Drew Lock dropped back and threw up a duck, which Fred Warner was able to pick off. For some reason, Warner decided to pitch the ball to Dre Greenlaw instead of just going down, and while Greenlaw started his return, Metcalf hit Warner with a German suplex. Warner responded by shoving Metcalf while he was down, which led to Metcalf getting up and grabbing Warner by the facemask.

Things are getting heated in the Seahawks-Niners game 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/sGDJASKdAa — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2023

You can see a little of what happened there in that first video, but here’s a better view of things.

DK Metcalf was ejected for this 💀 pic.twitter.com/uanh89Vvp2 — PFF (@PFF) December 10, 2023

Warner’s shove obviously isn’t great, but between his tackle and the grabbing of an opponent’s facemask like that, Metcalf saw his day come to a premature end. He wasn’t the only person who got tossed, though, as Niners defensive back Deommodore Lenoir was also ejected.