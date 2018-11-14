Twitter/@SkySportsDarts

The Professional Darts Corporation entered the second round of the bwin Grand Slam of Darts in Aldersley, United Kingdom on Wednesday with just one nine-darter on the season and none at the event since 2015.

Enter Dmitri Van den Bergh, who strolled to the oche in Aldersley for his second round match against Stephen Bunting with an 8-6 lead in a first to 10 legs match. For those that don’t follow darts (and, admittedly, that’s probably most American sports fans), the minimum number of darts you can throw in a leg is nine, with three darts on each throw and a maximum score on each throw being 180 (three darts in the triple 20 zone). The typical route to a nine darter is to go 180, 180, 141 (T20, T19, D12) to complete a perfect leg of darts.

Prior to Wednesday, 24 players had accomplished the feat in a televised match a total of 52 times — none more than the GOAT Phil Taylor with 11 nine-darters. And then, lightning struck in the form of the most magical 60 seconds in sports. Enjoy.