The Dodgers Traded Yasiel Puig In A Blockbuster Deal With The Reds

12.21.18 57 mins ago

Getty Image

After two straight years where the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their season in the World Series without a trophy, the team is apparently ready to mix it up. Friday evening brought a gentle glow to baseballs hot stove, as the Dodgers traded a package that includes Yasiel Puig to the Cincinnati Reds.

Puig, an enigmatic outfielder for the Dodgers, will be moved along with pitcher Alex Wood and left fielder Matt Kemp. The deal was first dropped by Yahoo’s Jeff Passan, who broke the news that Puig would be headed to Ohio next season.

The full deal includes Los Angeles getting a veteran arm in Homer Bailey, along with a pair of prospects.

