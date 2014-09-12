Does This Guy Even Know How To Football?

I can’t stop laughing at this. It’s an utterly fascinating blooper. It’s as if somebody was playing Madden and hit the triangle button about 5 seconds too late. The man with the ill-timed jump is Houston defensive back Trevon Stewart. If he doesn’t win an ESPY for this I’ll be really upset.
[Vine via Will Nettervile]
Delayed DB jump
And on ESPN too
That’s embarrassing
Someone musta pressed triangle too late…
That play works out for Houston in the end. A few yards later the receiver gets stripped of the football and Houston recovers the fumble. They then throw a 45 yrd TD on the next play as time expires to cut the deficit to 23-15 at the half.
This is the best football-related Nutcracker audition I’ve ever seen.