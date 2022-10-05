dog home run mets
Twitter
Sports

A Huge Dog Caught A Francisco Lindor Home Run And Seemed Pretty Happy About It

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

For the first time since the 2016 campaign, the New York Mets are heading to the postseason. While the road has been a little bumpier than they would have liked — the team blew a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves and are in a battle to take the NL East instead of getting a Wild Card spot — the Metropolitans are a dangerous team as the postseason rolls around.

The chance to beat out the defending champs could go until the final day of the season, as Atlanta’s magic number entering Tuesday night was 1. All the Mets can do is win their games, and in the first inning of their contest against the Washington Nationals, Francisco Lindor helped mightily in that endeavor by hitting a moonshot into deep right field. It was Lindor’s 26th dinger of the year, it came off of a leadoff homer by Brandon Nimmo, and OH MY GOD LOOK AT THIS DOG.

It was not until right now, as I am composing this blog post, that it dawned on me that this dog, attending a Bark in the Park promotion and blissfully having a wonderful time, has caught more homers/foul balls at baseball games than I have in my 30-plus years on this earth. This is very humbling for me, but regardless, it is nice that the dog is having fun. Good dog.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×