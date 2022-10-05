For the first time since the 2016 campaign, the New York Mets are heading to the postseason. While the road has been a little bumpier than they would have liked — the team blew a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves and are in a battle to take the NL East instead of getting a Wild Card spot — the Metropolitans are a dangerous team as the postseason rolls around.

The chance to beat out the defending champs could go until the final day of the season, as Atlanta’s magic number entering Tuesday night was 1. All the Mets can do is win their games, and in the first inning of their contest against the Washington Nationals, Francisco Lindor helped mightily in that endeavor by hitting a moonshot into deep right field. It was Lindor’s 26th dinger of the year, it came off of a leadoff homer by Brandon Nimmo, and OH MY GOD LOOK AT THIS DOG.

Dog should be ashamed of itself for not giving the ball to a kid pic.twitter.com/jKyvy1BhfK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 5, 2022

It was not until right now, as I am composing this blog post, that it dawned on me that this dog, attending a Bark in the Park promotion and blissfully having a wonderful time, has caught more homers/foul balls at baseball games than I have in my 30-plus years on this earth. This is very humbling for me, but regardless, it is nice that the dog is having fun. Good dog.