The Dolphins Will Start Josh Rosen After A Historically Bad Beginning To The Season

The Miami Dolphins are the worst team in football. Between the 0-2 start to the season with a combined final score of 102-10 and the reported mutiny that led to them sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, things are bleak in South Florida right now. There aren’t many reasons for optimism in the short-term, but with the team very obviously looking the future, Miami is making a change at quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, veteran signal caller Ryan Fitzpatrick is headed to the bench, and in his place, the team will line second-year quarterback Josh Rosen up under center on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sources: The #Dolphins have made a big move. QB Josh Rosen is set to start vs. the #Cowboys on Sunday. Coach Brian Flores made the decision this afternoon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2019

Fitzpatrick had completed 50 percent of his passes this year for 274 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions. Rosen, meanwhile, is 8-for-21 with 102 yards, no touchdowns, and two picks in mop up duty.

It’s a less than ideal situation for Rosen to step into. The team acquired the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft from the Arizona Cardinals for a second-round selection in 2019, and while Rosen wasn’t exactly put into a position to succeed out west, he still struggled during his rookie campaign. Now, he’ll be tasked with trying to lead a team that has had a historically rough start to the year and hasn’t looked particularly threatening on offense.

There’s no denying that Rosen is talented, but this is quite the ask for any quarterback, let along a sophomore in the league. It’d be a huge boost for Miami’s rebuild if Rosen can step in and show that he has what it takes to line up under center going forward, but if he can’t, the Dolphins will find themselves in prime position to find their next quarterback of the future when the 2020 NFL Draft rolls around.