Donald Trump loves golf. He plays it a lot. In fact, there are a good number of reporters and government watchdogs that keep track of just how much golf he plays compared to the work he actually does as president.

President Trump has arrived at the Trump Intl Gold Club. This is his 223rd day spent at a Trump property and his 172nd day spent at a Trump property golf course since becoming President. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 9, 2019

According to TrumpGolfCount.com, he played at his Palm Beach golf club 20 times in 2018, making 67 trips to his various golf properties over the course of the year. But one thing he did not do is win his club’s championship. He still has a plaque that says otherwise, though.