Don’t Hate Ronaldo Because He’s Beautiful

Real Madrid star and athlete No. 647 to have dated Kim Kardashian, Cristiano Ronaldo was none too pleased with the officials of his team’s 1-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday. He complained that the top priority of the Champions League referees should be to protect the awesomeness that is Ronaldo. After all, he is the most important athlete on the face of the planet.
“We are very happy with three points we took, but I’m not so satisfied with the refereeing,” he told reporters. “I hope we never have this referee again. People talk of fair-play, of protecting good players, but I never get any of that. I don’t understand a thing.
“I’m sad because I hear referees saying they will protect skilful players, but while some are untouchable it seems I can be mauled.” (Via The Guardian)
Pretty standard bitching and moaning about officiating, nothing to see here. But it’s the follow-up quote that really sprays the money shot.
“I think that because I am rich, handsome and a great player people are envious of me. I don’t have any other explanation.”
How could there be any other explanation? He’s clearly so humble and respectable that the only reason people might boo him is because it’s just so impossible to take our eyes off of him. In fact, I wrote this entire post with my erection.
Clearly his hair plugs are better than Rooney’s.
I used to fuck guys like him
in prisonsupervising recess.
Not that I give a shit about this nancy, but he did end up getting three stitches in his ankle because of the non-call that made him piss and moan about the ref.
I hate him for being a greasy, diving, stepover obsessed fucktard. Oh, and for playing for Man United.
Messi > Ronaldo. It isn’t even close.
Cristiano always bitches about something and says it’s because of his looks. Seriously, I’m sure it’s been mentioned on this site a few times under the previous regimes.
Also, he should put more though into performing at the international level than criticizing refs. He’s shit when he plays for Portugal. Arriaga and Arriaga II were much better.
Also, Messi>Rooney>Ronaldo.
Yeah, people are jealous because you’re rich, handsome and a great athlete. They hate you because you’re an entitled, whiny, little bitch that does nothing but complain.
@Thatsamare – I loathe Ronaldo but he’s so much better than Rooney it’s not even close.
Rooney is good but he’s not elite like Messi or Ronaldo.
If Man United offered him to my team, Chelsea, I would hope we said no, and that’s with a misfiring Torres and an ageing Drogba.
Sports are nothing without someone to loathe
“Rooney is good but he’s not elite like Messi or Ronaldo.
If Man United offered him to my team, Chelsea, I would hope we said no, and that’s with a misfiring Torres and an ageing Drogba.”
AHAAHAAAAHAAAA! why fuck would rooney take a MASSIVE step down to play for the rent boys of chelski. you got spanked by a half strength utd yesterday. rooney is worth more than torres and half your shitty term of jouneyman. mourinho lite saw what he was dealing with and he does not like it one bit. face it your short lived time at the top is OVER. there are some new rich mercenaries we are seeing off, now. now slink back into the obscurity that chelsea occupied before your dirty russian sugar daddy made you his bitch.
“if chelsea were offered rooney..” the fucking cheek of it.